Politics

    • Eligibility for Ottawa's dental plan expands to children, people with disabilities

    Share

    Ottawa plans to expand eligibility for the federal dental program today to include children under the age of 18 and people who receive a disability tax credit.

    The government estimates 1.2 million more people will now be able to apply for the program.

    Critics have suggested that basing eligibility for people with disabilities on the tax credit will leave out a huge number of individuals who most need the help.

    Federal ministers have said eligibility will be fully expanded to include everyone who meets income criteria in January 2025, so those who are left out won't have to wait much longer to access federal dental coverage.

    The rollout of the program was negotiated with the New Democrats as part of a political pact to prevent an early election.

    To qualify, applicants must be uninsured and have a household income under $90,000 per year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News