'Get back on the horse': Liberal ministers stand by their man after byelection loss
A string of Liberal cabinet ministers declared Wednesday they are all ears to what disgruntled voters are saying in the aftermath of a byelection defeat in what was considered a safe Toronto riding.
With the summer barbecue circuit beckoning, members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet fanned out across the country to let Canadians know about work they've been doing on their files.
But every minister that stepped up to a microphone was bombarded with questions about their government's fading political prospects after losing the byelection to the Conservatives.
Voters sent the Liberals a message they can't ignore, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said at a press conference Wednesday in Montreal, adding the party needs to hear people out and "get back on the horse."
"We need to listen to the people that voted in the way they voted, screw our heads on better and then move on."
During a visit to B.C., it appeared Trudeau took Miller's metaphor literally when he went horseback riding at a community event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Tsilhqot'in decision. For the second day in a row since the byelection defeat, Trudeau avoided taking media questions.
Miller said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is "weaponizing" frustrations Canadians have with the Liberals — concerns that have noting to do with how they feel about the official Opposition.
"He reminds me of a wrestling manager from the '80s, just yelling slogans ... and everyone likes to boo or to cheer. I don't know why this has become the state of Canadian politics, but that's the reality of what I see," Miller said.
"It's not a WWF match, this is reality. Canadians are suffering and we need to fight for them."
Ministers who spoke Wednesday declared Trudeau the best person to lead the Liberals into the next election against Poilievre, despite the prime minister's low personal polling numbers.
"He has my complete confidence and my appreciation regarding his leadership role in the party and in the government," Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Wednesday in Quebec City.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to speak during a news conference in Vancouver, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
He went as far as to say Trudeau will lead the Liberals to another election victory in 2025.
Although the ministers expressed openness to hearing out Canadians turned off by the Liberals and their leader, none could say exactly how their team plans to address those concerns.
"It starts by listening, and starts by showing up in communities," said Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks, who was in Cape Breton to announce funding to reduce substance abuse.
The comments reflect those of the prime minister Tuesday, who said he has heard the concerns and frustrations of voters and clearly had more work to do to deliver tangible results for Canadians.
That message is slightly tone deaf, said Andrew Perez, a Liberal strategist with Perez Strategies.
"It's a bit late for listening at this point," Perez said Wednesday.
"The results of the stunning political upset in Toronto-St. Paul's is yet another proof point in terms of the inability of the government to really listen to what Canadians are saying, and pivot … It's a bit late in the game to say that we're now going to start listening."
The Conservatives accused the Liberals of blaming others for their own failures.
"The Trudeau Liberals learn nothing," Poilievre spokesperson Sebastian Skamski said in a statement.
"Justin Trudeau’s answer was to double down on his failed policies that have brought him to this point."
Speaking to CBC News on Tuesday, Karina Gould, on parental leave from her government House leader post, said the byelection was a "wake-up call," for her party, but added the caucus needs time to reflect before detailing what changes might need to happen.
"What's clear about yesterday's result is that we hope to do things differently," said Gould, who also serves as co-chair for the Liberal campaign in Ontario.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault took a different tack than his colleagues and suggested the party needs to do more talking, as opposed to listening.
"We need to continue showing Canadians that we're there for them," he said.
"Right now, clearly some of them either don't believe that, or they don't see it, and I think we need to do a better job at communicating what we're doing to help them."
The next election is slated to take place by October 2025, and things could change for Canadians before then, Guilbeault said.
"In the coming months, for many of them, the situation will improve, partly because of things we're doing," he said.
"The more Canadians can see the benefits of what we're doing and what and how we're working for them, the more the situation could change."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
