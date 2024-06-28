Sports

    • Cutting-edge technology on show at Euro 2024 is changing the face of soccer

    The referee checks the VAR for possible penalty for Georgia during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) The referee checks the VAR for possible penalty for Georgia during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
    Share
    DUESSELDORF, Germany -

    From smart-enabled match balls and artificial intelligence to cryogenic recovery chambers, soccer is being transformed by the cutting-edge technology available to players, coaches and officials.

    That much has been evident at Euro 2024, where advancements in areas such as equipment and sports science have been deployed on and off the field, designed to improve the game, the fan experience and player welfare.

    Not all of it is a hit with everyone.

    For instance, there are still complaints about decisions by video assistant referees — just as there were about decisions in the days before VAR was introduced.

    Regardless, the world's most popular sport continues to be impacted by rapidly-developing technologies in the wider world.

    Right calls

    VAR decisions have, in large part, seemed to be a smoother process here and have taken an average time of 51 seconds to be determined according to UEFA — five seconds quicker than in the Champions League last season.

    UEFA is deploying semi-automated offside technology, along with AI and Adidas' connected ball technology to speed up the review process and improve accuracy.

    Ten cameras are installed in each of the host stadiums, which UEFA says track 29 different points of the body on every player. Combined with the official tournament ball, which has a sensor to help detect every touch, and AI, the decision-making process is supposed to be quicker and more conclusive than before.

    Perhaps too conclusive for some. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku had three goals ruled out in his opening two games — two for offside and one for a handball from teammate Loïs Openda in the build up, which was detected by the ball's sensor.

    Goal-line technology has ended debate over marginal calls in terms of whether the ball has crossed the line. There are seven cameras in each goal and a signal is sent to the referee's watch, which vibrates if the ball has crossed the line. UEFA says results are sent within one second of the action.

    The ball

    While the Adidas Fussballliebe, which is the official match ball of the Euros, is assisting with offside calls, it also seems to be a hit with players.

    It's made from recycled polyester and other materials including corn fibers, sugar cane and wood pulp, and players have spoken of the speed and distance it generates.

    That would appear to be evident judging by the number of stunning long-range goals scored during the group stage, such as Arda Guler’s curling effort from around 20 meters in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia.

    Wearables

    Coaches are trying to find an edge wherever they can.

    England's players have been spotted wearing smart rings.

    “The idea is it helps monitor your sleep, which is the biggest factor in terms of recovery,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. "So no matter what things are invented in the world, the best things to aid recovery are sleep and nutrition. We’re not checking on the players but it allows them to monitor their own recovery.”

    Cristiano Ronaldo is an ambassador for a band which monitors sleep and biometric data such cardiovascular and muscular load.

    Tracking vests have long-been used to measure distances covered by players.

    Southgate is also wearing a smart watch which retails at $6,500, has its own tracking capabilities and also provides score alerts during the tournament.

    One unexpected wearable is Kylian Mbappe's custom-made protective mask — the France striker needed it after suffering a broken nose in his opening game.

    Treatment

    Teams have a suite of recovery devices to help players cope with the congested tournament schedule.

    Spain's base camp in Donaueschingen has a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, a cryogenic chamber and a phototherapy bed to help speed muscular recovery after practice or a game.

    A hyperbaric oxygen chamber is used to breathe in 100% pure oxygen. Cryogenic treatment involves the use of cold temperatures, while phototherapy uses light.

    “This works wonders after the intense games we have here at the Euros. Anything that can give us an edge we are going to take advantage of,” Spain forward Nico Williams said on Instagram.

    England captain Harry Kane has made use of air compression boots, which massage players' legs and increase circulation.

    Downtime

    Boredom can be one of the biggest issues to deal with during a long tournament, with players spending time away from home and their family and friends.

    They can often be seen arriving at stadiums with their state-of-the-art, noise-cancelling headphones. Not every player uses the latest technology, however — England's Cole Palmer was seen wearing corded ear buds.

    Personal devices are a must, with smart phones, pads and gaming devices usually close at hand. Germany's Kai Havertz was seen carrying a popular video game console as he stepped off the team bus.

    Germany's base in Herzogenaurach also has a giant cinema screen by an outdoor pool.

    All the devices aren't purely for fun or distraction. For Spain's 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, his spare time can be taken up with catching up with homework on his pad.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it

    Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News