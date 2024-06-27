Politics

    • Evacuation planning for Canadians in volatile Lebanon underway: National Defence

    A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon, Thursday, April 25, 2024. Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire since a day after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. (Mohammed Zaatari / AP Photo) A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon, Thursday, April 25, 2024. Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire since a day after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. (Mohammed Zaatari / AP Photo)
    In response to escalating tensions in Lebanon between Hezbollah and neighbouring Israel, Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) said extraction plans to get Canadians out of the country are underway.

    In a statement to CTV Your Morning Thursday, DND said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and partners are monitoring the situation.

    “In support of Global Affairs Canada CAF personnel are currently assisting the Canadian embassy in Lebanon with contingency planning,” the statement read.

    The DND warned that there are violent clashes along Lebanon’s border with Israel, including daily rocket and missile fire, as well as air strikes.

    Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly urged Canadians to leave Lebanon, citing unstable security as ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces escalate.

    Joly said it is not the time to travel to Lebanon, and for Canadians now there, it is time to leave while commercial flights remain available.

    Canadians who need emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon at 961 4 726 700, or Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

    With files from the Canadian Press

    N.L.

