    • 'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls

    The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.

    "The weather conditions are favourable such that the wind pattern in particular should keep it away from the town," said Premier Andrew Furey, who noted Wednesday's rain, wind and humidex.

    On Tuesday, the people who remained in the community were forced to flee as the wildfire jumped the Churchill River.

    Web cameras rolling near the community's airport west of the town captured flames on the airport's doorstep.

    "The flames were very, very close and for some reason jumped the airstrip and jumped all the buildings," Furey said. "The airstrip is intact, as are the buildings."

    Web camera footage near the Churchill Falls Airport captures flames from an ongoing wildfire. (Nav Canada)

    Furey said the wildfire raged rapidly once it jumped the river in two different locations Tuesday. It first hit Hyde Lake before jumping to the airport and then coming up against a reservoir.

    "At which point a lot of energy was taken out of the fire," Furey said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire remained away from the perimeter of town.

    Crews want to keep the fire on the south side of the Churchill River — away from the community of Churchill Falls and the hydroelectric generating station that provides power to Newfoundland and Labrador and parts of Quebec.

    Most of the homes and businesses were evacuated last Wednesday but nearly 100 people stayed behind — some to keep the power plant running.

    When the fire jumped the river Tuesday, everyone was forced to go, including workers at the plant. The plant continues to operate but at a reduced load.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey provides an update, July 26, 2024, on the wildfire situation near Churchill Falls. (CTV News)

    "It was a very difficult thing for those folks to leave the plant," Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro president and CEO Jennifer Williams said. "And for them, as well as those that were receiving them, it was quite emotional."

    Steve Christiansen had been in the area to build a firebreak. On Tuesday afternoon, he received a phone call shortly before 3 p.m. alerting his crew to leave.

    "When we took off from the runway, the smoke was coming in at a very quick speed and there was ash in the air," Christiansen said.

    Smoke and water caused a trip in the transmission line heading to Labrador West, knocking out power.

    As of late Wednesday afternoon, NL Hydro indicated that power had been restored for all customers in Labrador City and most customers in Wabush.

    "We are working to restore all remaining customers at this time," a statement on Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro's website read.

