    • Elton John is selling his clothes on eBay

    Elton John is selling off items from his wardrobe to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. (eBay Inc. via CNN Newsource) Elton John is selling off items from his wardrobe to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. (eBay Inc. via CNN Newsource)
    As well as being loved for his music, Elton John is known around the world for his unique sense of style.

    Now, the rock star is giving his fans the chance to own some of his eye-catching outfits.

    The 77-year-old musician is selling off hundreds of items from his personal closet on eBay, with all proceeds of the sale to go to his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

    Gucci jackets, Versace robes and customized Prada loafers are among the many high-end items now up for grabs on the online auction site. More affordable items include baseball caps and historic concert t-shirts.

    Timed to coincide with Pride Month, the 10-day auction kicked off on Thursday, and all profits will benefit the charity that John set up in 1992 and which aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

    According to a press release issued online, the starting bid for items is US$26.60, which is “a nod to the Peachtree Road address of Elton’s previous Atlanta home.”

    The Rocket Man Resale features clothes, shoes, accessories and more. (eBay Inc. via CNN Newsource)

    In an interview with auction house Christie’s earlier this year, John said he had lived at the address for 30 years and it was where he became a “serious collector” of art and objects.

    A handful of extra items will be available on a “Buy It Now” basis.

    Speaking in the press release of the eBay “Rocket Man Resale,” John said: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

    “This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me. Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

    John and his husband, David Furnish, appeared on a live-streamed shopping event to launch the sale on eBay Live on Thursday.

    Other celebrities are also selling off some of their personal items for the cause, including Furnish, fashion designer Donatella Versace and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

