Business

    • Shares of Trump Media & Technology rise following first presidential debate

    Pedestrians walk past a Nasdaq window displaying news on Trump Media on March 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Pedestrians walk past a Nasdaq window displaying news on Trump Media on March 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    Share

    Shares of Trump Media, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, jumped 5 per cent at the opening bell Friday after the first U.S. presidential debate, with some investors believing it could become a bigger mouthpiece for the former president if he is re-elected.

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. president Donald Trump clashed Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    Biden's performance was largely seen as uneven, particularly early on. He tried repeatedly to confront Trump, who countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

    Citi analysts said Friday there may be increased interest in Trump Media & Technology based on news headlines following the debate.

    Shares of Trump Media & Technology have been buffeted during Trump's run for president and swung wildly a day after Trump's conviction in his hush money trial.

    A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

    The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “DJT,” has been extraordinarily volatile since its debut in late March, joining the group of meme stocks that are prone to ricochet from highs to lows as small-pocketed investors attempt to catch an upward momentum swing at the right time.

    The stock has tripled this year, in the process frequently making double-digit percentage moves either higher or lower on a single day. It peaked at nearly US$80 in intraday trading on March 26. For context, the S&P 500 is up almost 10 per cent year to date.

    Trump Media & Technology reported in May that it lost more than US$300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News