    • U.S. will remove Gaza aid pier due to weather and may not put it back, officials say

    A U.S. Army vessel is seen moored at the U.S.-built floating pier Trident that connects to the beach on the coast of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) A U.S. Army vessel is seen moored at the U.S.-built floating pier Trident that connects to the beach on the coast of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    Washington -

    The pier built by the U.S. military to bring aid to Gaza has been removed due to weather to protect it, and the U.S. is considering not re-installing it unless the aid begins flowing out into the population again, several U.S. officials said Friday.

    While the military has helped deliver desperately needed food through the pier, the vast majority of it is still sitting in the adjacent storage yard because of the difficulty that agencies have had moving it to areas in Gaza where it is most needed, and that storage area is almost full.

    The pier has been used to get more than 19.4 million pounds, or 8.6 million kilograms, of food into Gaza but has faced multiple setbacks. Rough seas damaged the pier just days into its initial operations, forcing the military to remove it temporarily for repairs and then re-install it.

    U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military movements, said the military could re-install the pier once the bad weather passes in the coming days, but the final decision on whether to re-install it hasn't been made.

    Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, acknowledged that she doesn't know when the pier will be re-installed.

    She also said Friday that there is a need for more aid to come into Cyprus and be transported to the pier. She noted that the secure area onshore is "pretty close to full," but that the intention is still to get aid into Gaza by all means necessary. She said the U.S. is having discussions with the aid agencies about the distribution of the food.

    The big challenge has been that humanitarian convoys have stopped carrying the aid from the pier's storage area further into Gaza, to get it into civilian hands, because they have come under attack.

    The U.N., which has the widest reach in delivering aid to starving Palestinians, on June 9 paused the distribution of food and other emergency supplies that had arrived through the pier. The pause came after the Israeli military used an area near the pier to fly out rescued hostages after a raid that killed more than 270 Palestinians, prompting a U.N. security review over concerns that aid workers' safety and neutrality may have compromised.

