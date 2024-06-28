Business

    • Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports

    OTTAWA -

    Canadian economic growth rebounded in April, but early indications suggested it failed to maintain the momentum into May.

    Statistics Canada said Friday real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April -- matching its initial estimate for the month -- after remaining essentially unchanged a month earlier.

    However, the agency's early reading for May suggested the pace of growth did not continue and slowed to 0.1 per cent for the month.

    BMO chief economist Doug Porter said growth on balance was holding up a touch better than widely expected in 2024, but remained generally lacklustre.

    "For the Bank of Canada, this doesn't change much, as growth is still a bit below potential, which likely means some further backup in the unemployment rate and some further moderation in underlying inflation," Porter wrote in a report.

    "As long as the latter holds true, more rate cuts are coming, eventually. We continue to look for the next move in September."

    The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate target earlier this month for the first time since the early days of the pandemic and while it is expected to cut its key interest rate again, the timing is uncertain.

    Statistics Canada reported inflation ticked higher in May to 2.9 per cent compared with 2.7 per cent in April, a result that prompted changes on the financial markets to suggest that expectations of a rate cut in July were lower.

    The growth in the economy in April came as 15 of 20 sectors grew for the month with both goods-producing and services sides of the economy showing growth.

    Services-producing industries grew 0.3 per cent with the wholesale trade industry up two per cent in April. Retail trade also gained 0.5 per cent for the month.

    The arts, entertainment and recreation industry posted an increase of 0.9 per cent, while accommodation and food services gained 1.2 per cent. The finance and insurance industry added 0.4 per cent.

    Meanwhile, goods-producing industries posted growth of 0.3 per cent as mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction rose 1.8 per cent.

    The manufacturing sector grew by 0.4 per cent in April, while the construction industry fell 0.4 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

