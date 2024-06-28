Entertainment

    • 'Rust' armourer says state withheld evidence, requests release from prison

    Hannah Gutierrez-Reed looks on during her sentencing hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Eddie Moore / The Alburquerque Journal via AP Pool) Hannah Gutierrez-Reed looks on during her sentencing hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Eddie Moore / The Alburquerque Journal via AP Pool)
    Share

    Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western movie "Rust," said in a Thursday court filing that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have favoured the defendant during her manslaughter trial.

    The filing comes as a New Mexico judge is expected to rule on Friday on a request from Alec Baldwin's legal team that a manslaughter charge against him for the on-set shooting during the filming of "Rust" be tossed out.

    During filming in 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a gun used as a prop that was being handled at the time by Baldwin.

    According to the filing, state prosecutors possessed a report from their own weapons experts that the gun used on the set of "Rust" had "unexplained tool marks on critical surfaces of the trigger and sear."

    That, Gutierrez's attorney Jason Bowles said, is evidence that the gun could have accidentally fired, as both Baldwin and Gutierrez's legal teams have argued, and could have led to her not being found guilty at trial.

    Bowles requested that Gutierrez be released from prison pending a new trial.

    Bowles said he learned of the information during evidentiary hearings given in Baldwin's case this week, describing it as "bombshell exculpatory evidence" withheld by prosecutors that "would have resulted in a fundamentally different trial and likely a different outcome" for his client.

    State prosecutors did not respond to after-hours calls. During the evidentiary hearings in Baldwin's case, one of the state's weapons experts said that while he had at one time said in a report that marks on the gun might not have been caused during testing by the FBI, he later determined they had been.

    In March, Gutierrez, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for mistakenly loading a live round into a revolver Baldwin was using on a Santa Fe, N.M., movie set. She was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison.

    The shooting, which stunned Hollywood, is believed to be the first time in modern times that a member of a film crew or cast was killed by a live round accidentally loaded into a gun.

    Baldwin's trial is set for July 10 after a grand jury indicted him on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in January.

    (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Longmont, Colorado; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News