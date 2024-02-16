Politics

    • House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation

    The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law. The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim) The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law. The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
    Share

    The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.

    In a letter Friday, the committee told the chief executives of Loblaw and Walmart Canada that they believe the immediate implementation of the code is an essential step to tackle the issues facing the food industry.

    Both Walmart and Loblaw have said they will not sign the code as currently drafted, warning it could raise prices for Canadians. 

    Though the code is meant to be voluntary, some have called for it to be legislated to ensure all industry players sign on.

    If either one of the retailers decides not to participate in the code, the committee says that will undermine its powers. 

    Supporters of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery companies. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News