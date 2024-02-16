House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
In a letter Friday, the committee told the chief executives of Loblaw and Walmart Canada that they believe the immediate implementation of the code is an essential step to tackle the issues facing the food industry.
Both Walmart and Loblaw have said they will not sign the code as currently drafted, warning it could raise prices for Canadians.
Though the code is meant to be voluntary, some have called for it to be legislated to ensure all industry players sign on.
If either one of the retailers decides not to participate in the code, the committee says that will undermine its powers.
Supporters of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery companies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Third-grade science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.
Tiger Woods withdraws from Riviera with flu symptoms. His 2024 debut lasts only 24 holes
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Ottawa youth accused in terror plot facing additional charges, second youth arrested
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now facing additional charges, including for conspiring to commit murder.
'Historic decision': Saskatchewan government says pronoun law may go to Supreme Court
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
RCMP shoot person accused of stabbing woman east of Edmonton
Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.
Japan launches H3 rocket a year after failed first flight
Japan's space agency on Saturday launched a second test model of its new flagship rocket H3, almost one year after the first failed due to engine ignition trouble.
Biden warns Israel not to attack Rafah without plan to protect civilians
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation into Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect around 1.4 million Palestinians sheltering there.
-
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Here's where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White House
From allegations of plotting to overturn a lost election to illegally stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, former President Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the White House.
'Freedom Convoy' members plan small gathering in Ottawa two years after protest
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Is your teen using nicotine pouches? In light of health concerns, we want to hear from you
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
University of Minnesota student invents 'Roomba for snow'
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
Water molecules detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time
Water molecules have been detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time, proving that these remnants from the formation of our solar system aren’t just dried-up space rocks.
'Vittrup Man' violently died in a bog 5,200 years ago. Now, researchers know his story
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
Billy Joel says he's 'thought about putting together a band': 'Me, Don Henley and Sting, and maybe John Mayer'
To file under the fantasy music collaborations category, Billy Joel has been toying with the idea of joining forces with some contemporary music greats.
Taylor Swift donates US$100K to family of woman killed at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Nike is cutting close to 1,700 jobs, about 2 per cent of its employees
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Here are the Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for 2024
Nominees were announced in December. Among those who did not make the cut this year — Penny Hardaway, and the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team dubbed the 'Redeem Team' after winning gold in Beijing four years after the Americans finished third at the Athens Games.
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford CEO says company will rethink where it builds vehicles after last year's autoworkers strike
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.