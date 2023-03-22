Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus amid foreign interference allegations

Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of foreign interference allegations.

"I will continue to serve the residents of Don Valley North as an independent member of this House. I'm taking these extraordinary steps because sitting in the government caucus is a privilege, and my presence there may be seen as some as a conflict of duty," Dong told the House of Commons on Wednesday evening.

"I will be sitting as an independent to ensure that the business of government, and indeed, the business of parliament, is not interrupted as I work to clear my name."

Citing unnamed "national security sources," Global News reported on Wednesday that Dong had suggested to a senior Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that China should delay releasing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor -- the two Canadians who had been imprisoned in China from 2018 to 2021 -- in order to avoid benefitting the Conservative Party.

Dong admitted in the Global News report he had spoken with the Chinese official to discuss the two Michaels, but denied the allegations that he pushed for their release to be delayed. In the House, he told MPs he did "nothing to cause any harm" to the two Michaels and "worked hard and advocated for their interest."

Last month, Global News also reported Dong was preferred by Beijing over another Chinese Canadian Liberal, and that he was a “witting affiliate” of Chinese interference networks.

CTV News has not independently verified any of these allegations.

"Media reports today quoted unverified and anonymous sources (that) have attacked my reputation and called into question my loyalty to Canada. Let me be clear, what has been reported is false. And I will defend myself against these absolutely untrue claims," he said in the House.

Dong was first elected in 2018 and had previously served as a provincial MPP.

Dong isn't the only politician caught up in allegations of foreign interference. Ontario MPP Vincent Ke, who represents the same riding as Dong, resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus earlier this month after he was alleged in a Global News report to have been involved in Chinese interference networks -- allegations that Ke denies.