Federal officials set to make Indo-Pacific strategy announcement in Vancouver
Federal officials are set to make an announcement today in Vancouver about Canada's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy.
A media advisory from Global Affairs Canada says the Indo-Pacific region is key for Canada's economic growth, prosperity and security.
Details have been emerging this month about what the strategy will involve.
At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, Thailand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it demonstrates Ottawa's "serious commitment" to the region, showing Canada is "very much present" through partnerships and investments.
Trudeau has said the new strategy will include "increased defence investments" to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The prime minister has also said Ottawa will spend $13.5 million to launch a team in Canada and Asia to form energy partnerships.
The advisory says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will be joined in Vancouver today by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino, Minister of International Trade Mary Ng, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.
Canada's participation in the APEC forum earlier this month ended with a pledge of $183 million in new funding over five years to strengthen ties to the region, part of the forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy.
That includes $92.5 million to create about 60 new jobs, both at Canada's missions in the region and within Global Affairs Canada.
There is also $45 million for trade missions and about $32 million to set up Canada's first agricultural office.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Russian forces shell eastern, southern Ukraine as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heat
Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday.
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
LIVE UPDATES SOON | Canada names starting lineup for crunch Croatia clash
The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Sunday to face Croatia, where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
Day 8 at World Cup 2022: Canada faces Croatia; Morocco defeats Belgium; Costa Rica edges Japan; Germany-Spain to finish
Canada must secure at least one point against Croatia to stay alive in the tournament and four-time champion Germany looks to rebound against Spain. Earlier, Morocco beat Belgium and Costa Rica defeated Japan.
12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought in Mississippi
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Miss., police say.
Protests of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures hit Shanghai, Beijing
Protests against China's strict 'zero-COVID' policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
