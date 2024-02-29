Politics

    • Economy grew at annualized rate of 1 per cent in Q4, Statistics Canada says

    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter.

    That follows a decline in real gross domestic product in the third quarter of 0.5 per cent annualized.

    The federal agency says growth was driven by a rise in exports, while housing and business investment both fell.

    In December, real GDP was flat as goods-producing industries contracted and Quebec's public sector workers' strike weighed on growth.

    The federal agency says outside of 2020, economic growth in 2023 rose at its slowest pace since 2016.

    A preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew by 0.4 per cent in January.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

