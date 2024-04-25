Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government presented a federal budget last week that proposes making two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains - or profit made on the sale of assets - taxable.
The increase in the so-called inclusion rate would apply to capital gains above $250,000 for individuals, and all capital gains realized by corporations.
Since doctors typically incorporate their medical practices and invest for retirement inside their corporations, the association points out its members will now face a higher inclusion rate on all capital gains they earn, including on retirement investments.
It remains unclear, however, just how much of an impact Canadian physicians are facing.
Jean-Pierre Laporte, CEO of Integris Pension Management Corp., argues physicians can fully shield their retirement savings from capital gains taxation.
Laporte says incorporated professionals like doctors can sell off investments and open a registered pension plan. Contributions to the plan would be tax deductible, which means the individual would not pay any tax on the capital gains they earn.
“If a medical professional corporation is concerned about increasing corporate taxes because of this change to the budget, a solution that's been around for years ... is to have the corporation set up a registered pension plan,” Laporte said.
Physicians would still have to pay income taxes on the money they receive in the form of a pension, as is the case with other Canadians who have a pension.
There are also limits on how much someone can contribute to a pension plan, which means physicians will still end up paying more taxes on personal investments.
“Eventually, they will be impacted by these measures. But nowhere near to the extent that is made out in the news,” Laporte said.
Nicole Ewing, director of tax and estate planning at TD Wealth, says whether opening a pension plan makes sense depends on an individual's circumstances.
“It's not a one-time decision. There are ongoing compliance and administrative requirements. And there are restrictions on how you can get out of that in the future. So, making sure that you go into something like that with eyes wide open is really important to understand,” Ewing said.
As to how much the new capital gains tax rules will affect doctors, Ewing said it's too soon to tell.
“I think that it's premature at this stage to make any conclusions about what the impact would be,” Ewing said.
In a statement, the Canadian Medical Association echoed Ewing's comments, noting that opening a pension plan may make sense for some people.
“While certain individuals may benefit from an (individual pension plan), there are numerous variables to consider,” the CMA said, noting there are limitations to contributions that can be made.
The Liberal government has argued that the proposed changes to capital gains taxation are about fairness and levelling the playing field between those who earn their income via capital gains versus other sources, such as employment.
Physicians who incorporate their practices have historically benefited from lower tax rates that made it easier to save money in the first place.
Experts who help manage their financial affairs say many doctors take full advantage of registered retirement savings plans and tax-free savings accounts, which are not affected by capital gains taxation.
They also note that by incorporating their practices, they benefit from a lower tax rate - in Ontario, that's just 12 per cent on the first $500,000 of taxable income.
Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland have dismissed the doctors' plea to reconsider the capital gains tax changes, arguing the revenue the tax change generates is needed to fund things like housing and health care for all.
“I think Canada's health-care professionals recognize, maybe more than anyone else, how important these investments are,” Freeland said Tuesday.
“They are massive and I think it's entirely appropriate, it's really fair to ask those who are doing the best in our society to pay a little bit more to fund them.”
The government estimates only 0.13 per cent of Canadians in any given year will have to pay more in capital gains taxes as a result of the changes.
The federal government expects the increase to the inclusion rate to generate $19.4 billion in revenue over five years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.
- The Canadian Medical Association funds a fellowship that supports journalism positions at The Canadian Press. CP is wholly responsible for the editorial content created under the initiative.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Something in the water? Canadian family latest to spot elusive 'Loch Ness Monster'
For centuries, people have wondered what, if anything, might be lurking beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. When Canadian couple Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman visited the Scottish highlands earlier this month with their two children, they didn’t expect to become part of the mystery.
Fair in Ontario, flurries in Labrador: Weather systems make for an erratic spring
It's no secret that spring can be a tumultuous time for Canadian weather, and as an unseasonably mild El Nino winter gives way to summer, there's bound to be a few swings in temperature that seem out of the ordinary. From Ontario to the Atlantic, though, this week is about to feel a little erratic.
What do weight loss drugs mean for a diet industry built on eating less and exercising more?
Recent injected drugs like Wegovy and its predecessor, the diabetes medication Ozempic, are reshaping the health and fitness industries.
He replaced Mickey Mantle. Now baseball's oldest living major leaguer is turning 100
The oldest living former major leaguer, Art Schallock turns 100 on Thursday and is being celebrated in the Bay Area and beyond as the milestone approaches.
What a urologist wants you to know about male infertility
When opposite sex couples are trying and failing to get pregnant, the attention often focuses on the woman. That’s not always the case.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
Canada
-
Some Canadian cottage owners upset after Ottawa increases capital gains tax
The federal government says new capital gains tax changes will only affect the rich, but some realtors say they are hearing from 'middle-class' cottage owners who worry they may have to sell before the rules come into effect on June 25.
-
'Life was not fair to him': Daughter of N.B. man exonerated of murder remembers him as a kind soul
The daughter of a New Brunswick man recently exonerated from murder, is remembering her father as somebody who, despite a wrongful conviction, never became bitter or angry.
-
New Indigenous loan guarantee program a 'really big deal,' Freeland says at Toronto conference
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was among the 1,700 delegates attending the two-day First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference that concluded Tuesday in Toronto.
-
Fair in Ontario, flurries in Labrador: Weather systems make for an erratic spring
It's no secret that spring can be a tumultuous time for Canadian weather, and as an unseasonably mild El Nino winter gives way to summer, there's bound to be a few swings in temperature that seem out of the ordinary. From Ontario to the Atlantic, though, this week is about to feel a little erratic.
-
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
World
-
Arizona grand jury indicts 11 Republicans who falsely declared Trump won the state in 2020
Eleven Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Donald Trump beat Joe Biden in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election were charged Wednesday with conspiracy, fraud and forgery, marking the fourth state to bring charges against 'fake electors.'
-
Chicago's 'rat hole' removed after city determines sidewalk with animal impression was damaged
A Chicago sidewalk landmark some residents affectionately called the 'rat hole' was removed Wednesday after city officials determined the section bearing the imprint of an animal was damaged and needed to be replaced, officials said.
-
Ohio lawmakers negotiate to assure Biden makes the state's fall ballot
Republican legislative leaders in Ohio say they are negotiating with Democrats to assure U.S. President Joe Biden appears on the state's November ballot, but the exact shape of the solution remains murky.
-
Judge orders preventative detention for Iranian and 2 Peruvians in thwarted plot to kill Israelis
A Peruvian judge has ordered 18 months of preventative detention for an Iranian and two Peruvian men while they are investigated for allegedly attempting to kill two Israelis living in the South American country.
-
Indigenous group detains 12 alleged gold miners in Amazon and hands them over to Brazilian police
An Indigenous group in Brazil said Wednesday its members detained 12 people for allegedly mining illegally in the Amazon and handed them over to police.
-
Oklahoma prosecutors charge fifth member of anti-government group in Kansas women's killings
Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, was charged in Texas County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.
Politics
-
'Anything to win': Trudeau says as Poilievre defends meeting protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
-
New Indigenous loan guarantee program a 'really big deal,' Freeland says at Toronto conference
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was among the 1,700 delegates attending the two-day First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference that concluded Tuesday in Toronto.
-
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Health
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
-
What do weight loss drugs mean for a diet industry built on eating less and exercising more?
Recent injected drugs like Wegovy and its predecessor, the diabetes medication Ozempic, are reshaping the health and fitness industries.
-
'Learn to walk again': Sask. doctor tells story of miracle recovery from deadly heart condition
It was a powerful morning at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday, where the Lieutenant Governor hosted the annual Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast and a provincial doctor told his story of survival from a deadly heart condition.
Sci-Tech
-
Biden just signed a bill that could ban TikTok. His campaign plans to stay on the app anyway
U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation Wednesday that could ban TikTok in the U.S. while his campaign has embraced the platform and tried to work with influencers.
-
Giant prehistoric salmon had tusk-like spikes used for defence, building nests: study
A new paper says a giant salmon that lived five million years ago in the coastal waters of the Pacific Northwest used tusk-like spikes as defense mechanisms and for building nests to spawn.
-
Trudeau won't comment on future of TikTok in U.S., says Canadian safety a priority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not going to comment on the future of TikTok in the United States, but his own government will continue to look out for Canadians' security.
Entertainment
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
Judge declines to dismiss lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott over deadly Astroworld concert
A judge has declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits filed against rap star Travis Scott over his role in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge.
-
What it's like inside The Black Dog, the London pub made famous by Taylor Swift
It's a midweek lunchtime on an unassuming residential street in Vauxhall, south London. There aren't many people about – the occasional dog walker, a few runners, a couple of delivery drivers. I'’s pretty much what you’d expect on a drizzly work day.
Business
-
Boeing's financial woes continue, while families of crash victims urge U.S. to prosecute the company
Boeing said Wednesday that it lost US$355 million on falling revenue in the first quarter, another sign of the crisis gripping the aircraft manufacturer as it faces increasing scrutiny over the safety of its planes and accusations of shoddy work from a growing number of whistleblowers.
-
New condo sales in the Toronto area hit low not seen since financial crisis
New condo sales in the Toronto region dropped to the lowest quarterly total since the financial crisis in 2009 amid high interest rates and affordability issues, a new report has found.
-
What is changing about Canada's capital gains tax and how does it impact me?
The federal government's proposed change to capital gains taxation is expected to increase taxes on investments and mainly affect wealthy Canadians and businesses. Here's what you need to know about the move.
Lifestyle
-
Something in the water? Canadian family latest to spot elusive 'Loch Ness Monster'
For centuries, people have wondered what, if anything, might be lurking beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. When Canadian couple Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman visited the Scottish highlands earlier this month with their two children, they didn’t expect to become part of the mystery.
-
Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend in front of passengers
A Polish pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend during a flight from Warsaw to Krakow, and she said yes.
-
A portrait by Gustav Klimt has been sold for US$32 million at an auction in Vienna
A portrait of a young woman by Gustav Klimt that was long believed to be lost was sold at an auction in Vienna on Wednesday for 30 million euros (US$32 million).
Sports
-
Maple Leafs fall to Bruins in Game 3, trail series 2-1
Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Wednesday
-
He replaced Mickey Mantle. Now baseball's oldest living major leaguer is turning 100
The oldest living former major leaguer, Art Schallock turns 100 on Thursday and is being celebrated in the Bay Area and beyond as the milestone approaches.
-
Nashville Predators level playoff series with 4-1 victory over Canucks
The Nashville Predators downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night and levelled the series at 1-1.
Autos
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
How Volvo landed a cheap Chinese EV on North American shores in a trade war
A made-in-China electric vehicle will hit North American dealers this summer offering power and efficiency similar to the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, but for about US$8,000 less.
-
Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbles as falling global sales and price cuts reduce profits
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
Local Spotlight
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Twins from Toronto were Canada's top two female finishers at this year's Boston Marathon
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
Mystery surrounds giant custom Canucks jerseys worn by Lions Gate Bridge statues
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
'I'm committed': Oilers fan won't cut hair until Stanley Cup comes to Edmonton
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Once is too many times': Education assistants facing rising violence in classrooms
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
UBC football star turning heads in lead up to NFL draft
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Cat found at Pearson airport 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
'Enjoy the run' but don’t expect major economic boost from Canucks playoffs: expert
A Canadian sports economist is encouraging Canucks fans to enjoy the team’s playoff run, but cautioning against having big expectations around economic spinoffs.
-
'A bad welcome': B.C. stabbing victim is new to Canada, wife says
The man who was stabbed by a stranger on the White Rock Pier last weekend is new to Canada, according to his wife.
-
'Tactical evacuation' underway near Chetwynd, B.C., due to out-of-control wildfire
Police and firefighters are going door-to-door telling people who live in the vicinity of a wildfire burning out of control near Chetwynd they need to evacuate.
Toronto
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
Striking AGO workers reach tentative deal, union says
A month after workers at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) walked off the job, their union says a tentative deal has been reached with the gallery.
Calgary
-
Coyote calls on the rise in Calgary; city wildlife team advises caution
The City of Calgary's wildlife team says they're fielding hundreds of calls about coyotes.
-
Mounties respond to serious crash near Okotoks, Alta.
A serious vehicle collision near Okotoks, Alta., shut down roadways on Wednesday evening.
-
Auburn Bay community members rally around grieving widow, three young children
Residents of one southeast Calgary neighbourhood have raised thousands of dollars to support a family grieving the losses of a father and grandfather.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OCDSB program review aims to keep kids in schools closer to home, director says
The director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says making sure elementary school students can attend classes close to home is an important part of making schooling in Ottawa more equitable.
-
NCC buys golf course near Gatineau Park for $3.9 million
The National Capital Commission has purchased the old Dunnderosa Golf Course in Chelsea, Que., as part of its plan to acquire private properties in Gatineau Park.
-
Can cars and bikes fit on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive?
There are questions about how the National Capital Commission might fit bike lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive.
Montreal
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
-
Ontario is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on some highways. Should Quebec?
Speaking to CTV News, some Montreal drivers said they were in favour of the new measure and said they'd like to see Quebec follow suit.
-
Montreal cruises past New York 5-2 to clinch PWHL playoff spot
Kristin O'Neill had a goal and an assist in helping lead Montreal to a 5-2 win over New York and clinch a playoff spot in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
Edmonton
-
Nurse practitioners to make 80% as much as family doctors for publicly-funded primary care
The Alberta government says it will pay nurse practitioners 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid – if they want to practice comprehensive primary care.
-
MacTavish on Oilers-Kings Game 2: 'It's going to be a completely different game'
Former Oilers player, coach and general manager Craig MacTavish talks to CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman about playoff hockey and Game 2 between Edmonton and Los Angeles.
-
Measles case in Edmonton prompts exposure warning
Alberta Health Services issued a measles alert in Edmonton Wednesday after confirming a case.
Atlantic
-
A community in mourning: 16-year-old Halifax murder victim remembered
Community members gathered at a mosque for Ahmad Al Marrach — a 16-year-old murder victim — for his funeral on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man wins $1.5M through Atlantic Lottery
A Cape Breton man won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.
-
Officers seize 3 kilograms of elvers in Digby County, N.S.
Fishery officers seized more than three kilograms of elvers and arrested five people from Maine for Fisheries Act infractions in Digby County, N.S., on Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not here for tree preservation': Development company appealing latest decision with Lemay Forest
A new fight is gearing up at city hall over Lemay Forest.
-
'I just wanted to stand out': Winnipeg Jets fan goes viral for wearing salmon shirt at Whiteout
A Winnipeg Jets fan found a unique way to stand out amid the Winnipeg Whiteout; he wore a salmon-coloured shirt.
-
'We feel good about ourselves:' Jets coach Bowness optimistic after Game 2 loss
We feel good about ourselves and we feel we can go in there and win a game," Bowness said.
Regina
-
Revitalization of Regina's Dewdney Avenue to begin next week
Beginning April 29, Dewdney Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street will see a number of construction sites.
-
'Learn to walk again': Sask. doctor tells story of miracle recovery from deadly heart condition
It was a powerful morning at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday, where the Lieutenant Governor hosted the annual Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast and a provincial doctor told his story of survival from a deadly heart condition.
-
Throwing star, crossbow found during Sask. RCMP searches at George Gordon FN, Punnichy
A throwing star and crossbow were among the seizures by police as part of a drug trafficking investigation on George Gordon First Nation and in Punnichy, Sask. last week.
Kitchener
-
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
-
Film crew transforms Cambridge pizza shop
A Cambridge pizza restaurant got a temporary makeover this week, turning into a fictitious donut shop as part of a film production.
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatchewan woman is helping fill bellies and hearts with a free grocery store
Darlene Hartshorn is a mother and grandmother from Warman who is making a difference by helping those who need a hand up.
-
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
Boeing invests $17 million in Sask. aviation program
International aircraft giant Boeing has made a multi-million dollar commitment to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) to help address shortages in the aviation industry.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. lawyer who abandoned clients in child protection cases disbarred
A North Bay, Ont., lawyer who abandoned 15 clients – many of them child protection cases – has lost his licence to practise law.
-
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
London
-
Asylum claimants occupying 12% of London’s homeless shelter beds
In the midst of a homelessness crisis, an influx of asylum seekers is putting additional pressure on London, Ont.’s limited number of permanent shelter beds.
-
'You made me look for money while he bled on the floor': Man sentenced in manslaughter case nearly a decade after botched robbery
Nine years after a London, Ont. man was shot to death in a botched robbery at his home, the man responsible for the shooting was given a prison sentence on Wednesday.
-
Protest at shuttered auto parts maker over unpaid severance
Frustrated employees of Wescast’s shuttered auto parts manufacturer in Wingham, Ont. will be sending a message to their former ownership on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Two men arrested after aluminum theft in Bolton
Police were called to investigate a theft from a business on Simpson Road in Bolton.
-
OPP confirm remains found are missing Thornbury man
OPP have confirmed that human remains found in Georgian Bay Township belong to 60-year-old Eric Spencer, who went missing in 2018.
-
Simcoe County Rovers FC make history in Toronto
It was a history-making night on Wednesday for Simcoe County Rovers FC, as the semi-pro team faced off against MLS team, Toronto FC.
Windsor
-
Convicted killer can ask for parole now: Windsor, Ont. jury accepts 'faint hope' application
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago was successful in his ‘faint hope’ bid for an early chance at freedom after a jury agreed he should be given the chance to apply for early parole eligibility.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
Dandelions for daffodil month: Windsor-Essex craft brewers raise funds for Cancer Awareness Month
A Kingsville, Ont. brewer is dedicating sales of a special beer this month in honour of his late mother.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
RCMP officers 'refused' to provide evidence to Crown to assist drug, firearms prosecution: report
Crown counsel was unable to approve "significant" drug and weapons charges stemming from an arrest in Quesnel, B.C., last year because the officers involved "refused to provide any evidence," according to a report from the province’s police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Fire risk for southern Alberta high: Natural Resources Canada
It’s not even May 1 and the fire risk for southern Alberta is already alarming.
-
Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days accepting applications to be in 2024 parade
Whoop-Up Days is still four months away, but applications to be in this year’s parade are now open.
-
Lethbridge added 28 physicians over the past year, AHS continues search for more
Lethbridge has added 28 physicians over the past year, according to a quarterly report published by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
-
OPP and Treaty Three police lay murder charge in northwestern Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with murder following a homicide in a remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Youth charged in the Sault for firing cap gun at passersby
A 15-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident on Bay Street on Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.