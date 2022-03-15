Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Parliament, Canada has announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have “enabled and supported President Putin’s choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce the new measures as part of his speech introducing Zelensky in his address at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Prior to, and increasingly since the outset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, Canada has slapped sanctions on high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, top politicians, influential oligarchs, and media figures.

Imposed under the Special Economic Measures Act, the government says the aim of this latest round of sanctions that target government and military figures is to “apply additional pressure on President Putin to reverse course.”

Among those who are facing new financial penalties: high-ranking Russian naval and army officials, Russia’s economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Grigorenko.