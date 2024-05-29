Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training

Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries’ annual defence industry tradeshow (CANSEC) in Ottawa. According to a news release from the Department of National Defence, the training aircraft will be split into fleets including two-seat turboprop training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft, helicopters and Dash-8s.

“It’s about delivering real capability to our armed forces,” said Blair in a speech to a breakfast at CANSEC.

The contract includes classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, as well as numerous on-site support activities for prospective RCAF Pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers.

The announcement is part of money already allocated from the government meaning Canada is still committing to spending 1.76 per cent of GDP on National defence by 2029-30.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.