Politics

    • Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training

    A CP-140M Aurora reconnaissance aircraft prepare to leave CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley on Friday, October 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A CP-140M Aurora reconnaissance aircraft prepare to leave CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley on Friday, October 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share

    Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

    Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries’ annual defence industry tradeshow (CANSEC) in Ottawa. According to a news release from the Department of National Defence, the training aircraft will be split into fleets including two-seat turboprop training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft, helicopters and Dash-8s.

    “It’s about delivering real capability to our armed forces,” said Blair in a speech to a breakfast at CANSEC.

    The contract includes classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, as well as numerous on-site support activities for prospective RCAF Pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers.

    The announcement is part of money already allocated from the government meaning Canada is still committing to spending 1.76 per cent of GDP on National defence by 2029-30.

    This is a developing news story. More information to come.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News