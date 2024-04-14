Canada and other G7 nations 'strongly condemn' Iran's attack on Israel
The Group of Seven advanced democracies issued a joint statement today expressing solidarity with Israel and reaffirming their commitment to its security.
The bloc of countries says Iran and its proxies must cease attacks and add they are prepared to take further steps in response to destabilizing efforts.
Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at targets inside Israel onSaturday, but Israeli officials say the country and its allies were able to intercept about 99 per cent of them.
Iran has since declared the operation over.
Conflict between Israel and Iran heightened after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria and killed seven senior Iranian officials earlier this month, prompting Tehran to vow revenge.
Air Canada says it has cancelled three round-trip flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv from this weekend through Wednesday.
Its non-stop flight to Israel's largest city, which the airline had resumed just last week after a six-month hiatus, remains on the schedule for Thursday but could be subject to change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
'We will hit back': Israeli ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran’s attack
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
