3 in 4 Canadians show support for defence spending on new submarines, Nanos survey shows
Three in four Canadians support defence spending on new submarines, according to a new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News.
Conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, the survey of more than 1,000 Canadian adults asked respondents to rate their support or opposition for a recently announced purchase of 12 submarines to add to Canada's military fleet, said to cost up to an expected $120 billion.
Among those surveyed, 44 per cent said they supported the decision, with another 32 per cent reporting they felt somewhat supportive. A further 10 per cent each said they were somewhat or completely opposed to the spending, and four per cent said they were unsure.
While survey responses did not vary widely by demographic, support for the submarine buys was more common in Ontario (79.6 per cent) than in other provinces (Roughly 73 per cent in Quebec and Atlantic Canada and roughly 74 per cent in B.C. and the Prairies), among men versus women (77.5 and 75.1 per cent, respectively) and among older Canadians (83.4 per cent for those aged 55 or older, 62.8 per cent among those aged 18 to 34).
Spotlight on NATO spending
The planned 12-submarine purchase was announced in July amid a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Canada's key strategic alliance with the United States, United Kingdom and 29 other countries, including much of the European Union.
Among the commitments of NATO member countries is a defence-spending target of two per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), a benchmark that Canada presently does not meet.
"This guideline also serves as an indicator of a country's political will to contribute to NATO's common defence efforts," reads a publication from the organization.
National Defence Minister Bill Blair makes his way to speak to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A 2022 report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer shows that Canada's defence spending hovered roughly at or below 1.5 per cent of GDP between 2014 and 2021, and based on forecasts from earlier this year, that figure would remain shy of two per cent until beyond the 2029/30 fiscal year.
In the past decade, the number of NATO allies meeting the two-per-cent guideline has grown to 23 as of this year, up from three in 2014, according to a June press release.
Speaking of the submarines in July, Defence Minister Bill Blair said in a news release that the new fleet "will enable Canada to protect its sovereignty in a changing world, and make valuable, high-end contributions to the security of our partners and NATO allies."
Methodology
On behalf of CTV News, Nanos Research conducted an RDD dual-frame survey, online and over the phone, with a random sample size of 1,058 Canadian adults. The survey was conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, 2024, and carries a margin for error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender, in accordance with available Census data, to be representative of Canada.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China sends 125 military aircraft in exercises aimed at Taiwan in single-day record, Taiwan says
China employed 125 military aircraft in exercises aimed at Taiwan on Monday, a record for a single day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a “Shark Tank”-style reality series.
Only roughly 1 in 5 childless adults say they'll have children, survey finds
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
3 in 4 Canadians show support for defence spending on new submarines, Nanos survey shows
Three in four Canadians support defence spending on new submarines, according to a new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News.
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased more 40 percent compared to this time last year.
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero's welcome
A Sherpa teenager who became the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks returned home to Nepal on Monday to a hero's welcome.
Nobel economics prize awarded for research into why countries succeed or fail
The Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into reasons why some countries succeed and others fail.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW Only roughly 1 in 5 childless adults say they'll have children, survey finds
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
-
NEW
NEW Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased more 40 percent compared to this time last year.
-
Man charged after dead body found inside east Toronto apartment
Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man who wanted after failing to notify authorities about a dead person inside an apartment in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood.
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Prime minister announces Mayor Mike Savage is new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
World
-
Israel says 4 soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack while Israeli strike in Gaza leaves 20 dead
A Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others Sunday, the military said, in the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.
-
China sends 125 military aircraft in exercises aimed at Taiwan in single-day record, Taiwan says
China employed 125 military aircraft in exercises aimed at Taiwan on Monday, a record for a single day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.
-
A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero's welcome
A Sherpa teenager who became the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks returned home to Nepal on Monday to a hero's welcome.
-
Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna dies in Russian detention, Kyiv says
Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who went missing in an occupied part of her country, died in Russian detention last month, Ukrainian authorities said earlier this week.
-
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said.
-
U.S. will send an air defence battery and American troops to Israel to bolster defences against Iran
The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with the troops needed to operate it, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW 3 in 4 Canadians show support for defence spending on new submarines, Nanos survey shows
Three in four Canadians support defence spending on new submarines, according to a new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News.
-
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
-
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Health
-
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Energy disruptor: Former University of Calgary professor David Keith talks about climate solutions as if the cost mattered
Is geoengineering the environment ready for its closeup?
-
In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad
SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.
-
AI is here to stay — including in health care. Here's what to ask your doctor
As artificial intelligence continues to develop in seemingly all facets of life — including health care — experts say it's important for patients to know AI may be used in their care.
Entertainment
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai
A senior politician in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who was also known for his close ties with Bollywood has been shot dead weeks before a key state election.
-
Jimi Hendrix unreleased tracks, dry-cleaning bills and payslips to go on sale
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs are among an array of memorabilia belonging to the late musician that is set to go up for auction next month.
Business
-
Nobel economics prize awarded for research into why countries succeed or fail
The Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into reasons why some countries succeed and others fail.
-
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
-
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a “Shark Tank”-style reality series.
Lifestyle
-
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Parks Canada recognizes Hometown Hero in ceremony in Halifax
The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday.
-
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
Sports
-
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Messier says 'change' is inevitable as the NHL enters streaming era on Amazon
Over his quarter century in the National Hockey League, Mark Messier witnessed sweeping technological changes to the game, from the advent of lighter hockey sticks to the use of video reviews.
-
Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
Autos
-
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Local Spotlight
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend blizzard
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Vancouver
-
IIO finds officer’s fatal shooting in a Hope hospital ‘reasonable and justified’
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Man hospitalized after home invasion involving multiple suspects: Burnaby RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
Toronto
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased more 40 percent compared to this time last year.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash on MacLeod Trail
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.
-
'It's been a long journey': Former aspiring acrobat, turned goaltender coach enjoying newfound passion
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
-
Watermain break in northwest Calgary means road closures in Bowness
Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.
Ottawa
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Ottawa firefighters respond to 12 fires in one week
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Montreal
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Quebec auto dealers lose class action over hidden fees, buyers entitled to credits
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
-
CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses wanted in fiery Yellowhead Crash Saturday night
Police are looking for witnesses to a single-car crash that closed Yellowhead Trail in both directions on Saturday night.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Prime minister announces Mayor Mike Savage is new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
-
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Firefighter injured in Moncton, N.B., group home fire
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Manitoba animal advocacy group helps release dogs from animal testing
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
-
Regina Thunder off to PFC final after 64-7 win against Calgary
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
Kitchener
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
‘It gives special meaning to Thanksgiving’: Holiday food drive on record pace after recent donations
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Plaque unveiled to honour late veteran, fallen cadet
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
Windsor
-
Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
-
Windsor Mosque hosts open house to break down misconceptions about Islam
Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.
-
Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Vancouver Island
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Morning traffic stop leads to impaired driving charges for unlicensed driver
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
-
Northwestern Ontario woman charged in connection with teen's death
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Two charged in recent Blind River suspicious death probe
Two people are facing multiple charges after a dead person was brought to North Shore Health Network in Blind River this summer.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.