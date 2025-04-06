ADVERTISEMENT

World

France's far-right supporters rally in Paris against Le Pen's conviction

By The Associated Press

Published

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen attends a session at the National Assembly, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.