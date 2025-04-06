ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brantford Bulldogs advance to round 2 of the OHL playoffs

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Nick Lardis (16) and Cole Brown (92) on the ice for the Brantford Bulldogs. (Courtesy: Brantford Bulldogs/@@BulldogsOHL)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.