ADVERTISEMENT

World

From Jellycats to Squishmallows, why are adults so obsessed with plushies?

By CNN

Published

Jellycat pastry-shaped soft toys are displayed at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris. (Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.