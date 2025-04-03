ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

This Canadian city is one of the best prepared for U.S. tariffs, experts say. Here’s why

By Andrew Johnson

Published

Andrew Johnson is in Kamloops, B.C. to see why it has been identified as one of Canada's least-vulnerable communities to U.S. President Trump's tariffs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.