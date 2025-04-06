ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Flames settle for a point after ‘unlucky’ bounce leads to OT loss to Vegas

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, top, celebrates his team's winning goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf reacts during overtime NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh



















