ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Impaired 21-year-old caught driving 262 km/h on Highway 427 in Vaughan, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Aurora OPP clocked a driver going 262 km/h on Hwy. 427 in Vaughan (OPP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.