ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Elon Musk hopes for ‘zero-tariff situation’ between U.S. and EU

By CNN

Published

Elon Musk speaks via video link with Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega per Salvini Premier party, during the Lega party federal congress in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, April 5. (Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.