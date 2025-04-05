High-stakes battlegrounds: eight ridings that could shape the 2025 federal election 

This composite image shows, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Toronto on March 25, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Kingston, Ont. on April 3, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Winnipeg on April 1, 2025; Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in Saint-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que. on March 28, 2025 and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault in Vancouver on March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Graham Hughes, Ethan Cairns