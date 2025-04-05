ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Will Forte was once roommates with Val Kilmer, who he calls ‘the most interesting person in the world’

By CNN

Published

Val Kilmer poses for a portrait in New York, April 24, 2012. (Charles Sykes/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.