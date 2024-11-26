Tick population, Lyme disease on the rise in Canada

Donna Luger was diagnosed with Lyme disease twelve years ago. She recalls the experience as being a constant battle with illness, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms.

“I was in bed and not mobile,” said Lugar, who acknowledged it was a frightening period in her life and was sick for at least two years.

“I had sensitivity to light, heat, food and it was a crazy time.”

Luger is now a Lyme disease advocate, working to raise community awareness about the dangers that accompany tick bites.

These days, due to recent mild winter and autumn seasons, the tick population in eastern Canada is on the rise and it is causing health concerns.

"We've had a bumper crop of ticks on people and ticks on pets," said Vett Lloyd, a biology professor at Mount Allison University who specializes in ticks and the diseases they transmit.

“Basically, they suck blood from wildlife and then when they end up on a person or a pet, and whatever pathogen they might've picked up in the wildlife, they can give that to that person or the pet."

According to Lloyd, ticks and Lyme disease have been concerns in Canada for several decades, but the overall situation has worsened over the past 12 months in some areas of Canada.

"From last November to this November we are already up 20 to 30 per cent and the month is not over yet,” said Lloyd. “The infection prevalence is creeping up."

Exact data on the number of ticks and infections could take months to determine. The black-legged tick is dangerous, but Lloyd said all ticks can spread diseases.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch also pointed out that tickborne illnesses extend well beyond just Lyme disease.

"Take for example an infection called anaplasmosis or another infection called babesiosis,” said Bogoch. “We know that these infections are in Canada, they have been diagnosed and acquired and there is more and more than them."

Bogoch said antibiotics for Lyme disease are effective and easy to get, but prevention at a time when the tick population is growing, is especially crucial.

"It is really important to do tick checks, and that means check your body for ticks each day," said Bogoch, who added there are several clinical trials taking place and new Lyme disease vaccine may be available soon.