What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

Trudeau touts 'real progress' on pharmacare, calls on premiers to start cutting deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible.
Are you looking for some creative ways to put some extra money in your pocket?
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, there are many paths to start earning more.
Below, I’ll share some of the best ways to boost your income. The best part is that you don’t have to leave your current job. But first, it’s important to make clear your current financial situation to help you set your financial goals.
If an unexpected car repair, home repair, or other emergency expense came up, would you be able to take care of it? Do you have an emergency savings fund, or would you have to rely on a credit card or payday loan?
Twenty-six per cent of all Canadians would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to a 2023 survey by Statistics Canada.
Financial advisors typically suggest having at least two- or three-month’s worth of living expenses saved in an emergency savings fund as a financial safety net in case of unexpected events like:
The two best solutions for building a financial safety net are to revisit your budget to find areas you can cut back on spending and to boost your personal income.
If you spend more than a few minutes scrolling through social media, you’ll undoubtedly come across at least one “guru” trying to tell you that you can take their course, quit your day job, and magically start earning six figures.
Unfortunately, that’s not realistic for most people.
To be fair, there’s nothing wrong with having a job. In fact, people with jobs working for a company often earn more, pay fewer taxes, and stress less than small business owners.
That being said, one of the best ways to increase your income is to leverage your current job. This could involve:
As hockey legend Wayne Gretzky famously stated, “you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take.”
If you’ve been working with your company for at least six months and have been meeting (or exceeding) standards, confidently walk into your boss's office one day and ask for a few minutes of their time. Review some of the work you’ve been doing, explain that you’re willing to take on more responsibility, and ask for the raise.
Another route you can try pursuing to earn more money is to enter the gig economy. Rideshare driving, food delivery, and online freelancing are excellent ways to earn a few extra dollars.
If you have a relatively new vehicle with at least four doors, driving for Uber or Lyft can help you earn upwards of $20 per hour or more. The application process is relatively simple. You’ll just need to submit to a background and driving history check, meet your local requirements, and get your vehicle inspected for safety.
If, for some reason, your vehicle isn’t approved for rideshare driving, food and grocery delivery can be another good side hustle. Since you’re not ferrying around customers, the vehicle requirements are a bit more lax. In some cities, you can even deliver food on a bicycle or scooter.
Some of the best food delivery apps to work for include:
If you have a unique skill, freelancing can be a great way to earn money. If you build a good portfolio of work and client reviews, you may even be able to turn it into a full-time income source.
The only downside is that you may have to start off working for a discounted rate to build up said portfolio.
Some of the highest-paying freelance skills are:
To find work, you can start by tapping into your existing network and see if your friends, family members, or co-workers need any help. This can be a great way to get started, as these people will be the most forgiving and write the best reviews.
You can also use online freelancing platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr, or online forums like Reddit and Facebook Groups to try to find clients.
The quickest and easiest way to boost your income is simply to ask your existing job for a raise or apply to a higher-paying position within your organization. If that route fails, freelancing or entering the gig economy can be another good route.
Earning more money won’t do you much good, though, if you don’t know how to manage it. This is why budgeting is such an important habit to get into.
The more you can understand and control your expenses and spending habits, the more breathing room you’ll be able to give yourself. Keep on reading for more ways to put your savings on autopilot so you can reach your financial goals.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers at Blueprint Financial.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible.
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and tried to figure out what to do next Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Quebecer Stephan Perreault and his team of linemen have been helping restore power in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit in late September, and they don't expect to be heading home any time soon.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
When Netflix’s hit show 'Emily in Paris' revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation.
CTV film critic Richard Crouse says 'The Apprentice' is several things: It's the making of MAGA. It's a story of unchecked ambition. It’s a cautionary tale.
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
The sexual assault trial of a Toronto councillor continued Thursday in a Bracebridge courtroom.
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a bid to appeal by accusers of former University of British Columbia writing professor and novelist Steven Galloway, paving the way for his defamation case against them to go to trial.
For years, the Feast in the Highlands atop Hunters Mountain - just off Cape Breton's Cabot Trail - has been a Mi'kmaq fall tradition, but this year was a bit different.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and tried to figure out what to do next Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family's legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
A congressional candidate who said he was tricked by Democrats into running as a spoiler in a competitive House race in Minnesota suspended his campaign Thursday and endorsed his Republican rival.
A 59-year-old man was killed in a 'horrific' attack by a pack of dogs in a backyard next to a house where two dozen of the animals were kept, police said Thursday.
Donald Trump on Thursday again complained about the federal response to natural disasters that have damaged much of the Southeast as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the tropical weather.
Gunmen invaded another town north of Haiti’s capital on Thursday, shooting at people and setting homes on fire, just a week after a massacre killed at least 115 people in the country’s central region. The number of casualties was not immediately known.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible.
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the parliamentary budget officer released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible.
Expectations are high for the long-awaited unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night. Too high for some analysts and investors.
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
When Netflix’s hit show 'Emily in Paris' revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation.
CTV film critic Richard Crouse says 'The Apprentice' is several things: It's the making of MAGA. It's a story of unchecked ambition. It’s a cautionary tale.
A newly released trailer for a Calgary-filmed movie features plenty of shots of local landmarks.
Statistics Canada is expected to provide its latest snapshot of the job market this morning when it releases its labour force survey for the month of September.
Air Canada pilots have given the green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, dashing fears of a future strike and overcoming concerns about entry-level pay and quality-of-life provisions.
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month.
Former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has announced his retirement from the NBA.
Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays.
Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Emmy Casper-Joe hadn’t even reached her teens when she started to struggle with her mental health.
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad pledges to overhaul BC Ferries, while NDP Leader David Eby promises to attract more doctors to B.C. with new payment model.
Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.
A worker has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle on Hwy. 403 in Burlington.
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
Police officers and dogs were on the hunt for a suspect in the aftermath of a shooting in Forest Lawn Thursday night.
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the Thanksgiving weekend.
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
It will be a sunny and warm start to the Thanksgiving long weekend in Ottawa, but cooler temperatures are in the forecast for most of the holiday weekend.
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Over 100 homeowners attended a Pierrefonds-Roxboro meeting on Thursday night to learn more about the proposed flood maps for their Montreal borough. They are not confident the maps are accurate or fair.
A 28-year-old man has died after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
Maritime motorists are paying more at the pumps ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend after the price of gas and diesel jumped significantly overnight.
The northern lights were visible in parts of Canada Thursday night, including in the Maritimes.
A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, warning of windy conditions on Saturday.
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest officially gets underway Friday with a big celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall. Here's what you need to know.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
A failed condo development in Kitchener is in new hands, leaving those who purchased property with a decision to make.
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
A 14-year-old student received non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury.
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
More than halfway through a licensing and safety blitz by the City of London, almost a third of the Ubers and Lyfts checked have failed their inspections.
OPP and Middlesex fire closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
Local photographer grabs stellar photos of Northern Lights.
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's hospital redevelopment plan is ready for submission.
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor police are asking the public for help in locating a 12 year old reported as missing. Omar Abdelsalan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clarence Drive and Fontainbleu Park.
If you are leaving Windsor-Essex for Thanksgiving this weekend, here are some tips, provided by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
It was a special day for five rescued harbour seals and the people who helped prepare them for their return to life in the wild.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said two people were arrested following a heavy police presence on Chapple Avenue on Thursday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.