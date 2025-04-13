ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Immigration Partnership Winnipeg hosts seminar to educate newcomers on the upcoming federal election

By Joseph Bernacki

Dozens of newcomers attended a seminar at the South Sudanese Community Centre at 129 Dagmar Street hosted by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg. Some of the MPs from the federal Winnipeg Centre riding were in attendance on Saturday April 12, to address concerns attendees had ahead of the federal election. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)