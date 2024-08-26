World

    • Small aircraft crash-lands near beachgoers in Italian waters

    The terrifying moment an ultralight aircraft crashed into waters off an Italian beach, as shocked sunbathers looked on, was captured on video.

    Footage shows a small helicopter flying low over beachgoers at Marina di Minturno on Italy’s western coast, before hitting the water.

    According to local news reports, the pilot lost altitude from an engine malfunction and attempted to land on the water.

    Lifeguards and swimming rushed to help the pilot, who was not injured in the crash.

