New Jersey woman arrested after allegedly taunting a tiger at a zoo

A New Jersey woman was arrested Monday after video circulated online appears to show a person enter a tiger enclosure at a zoo and nearly getting bit by the animal.

Zyair J. Dennis, a 24-year-old resident of Millville, N.J., was charged with one count of defiant trespassing, as well as two Bridgeton, N.J. city ordinances covering general conduct of people related to climbing zoo fences, according to a Bridgeton Police Department press release.

Video of the incident allegedly shows Dennis jumping over a fence and approaching the caged tiger, teasing it with her hand before quickly pulling it away as the animal reacted.

Bridgeton Police say they also found video of a similar incident at the zoo’s bear enclosure the same day involving the same person.

Dennis will appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court at an undetermined date.