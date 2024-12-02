Motivated by obsession: Canadians accused in botched California murder plot in police custody

Content Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Reader discretion is advised

Two Canadians are in police custody in Monterey County, California, after a triple stabbing police say was motivated by a B.C. man's obsession with a woman he played video games with online.

Devin Vandorhoef of North Vancouver and his alleged co-conspirator, Darius Whyte, who resides in Angus, Ontario, flew to the area without the victim’s knowledge, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Once there, police say Vandorhoef, the online gamer, began to follow the woman, “Stalking her and getting to know what her lifestyle was. That’s what ultimately led him to the house on Bollanbacher Drive,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andres Rosas.

Police claim Vandorhoef showed up at the woman’s home Sunday Nov. 25 just before 10 p.m. and he was in disguise.

“Mr. Vandorfhoef posed as a delivery driver. He was carrying a box and knocked on the door to the residence. The door was opened by the victim’s boyfriend and Vanderhoef forced his way in and immediately began stabbing the victim’s boyfriend,” said Rosas.

Police say the woman grabbed a sharp piece of metal and began to defend her partner by stabbing Vanderhoef. She was also strangled and stabbed by Vanderhoef, Rosas told CTV News. Neighbours heard cries for help and police say they received multiple 911 calls.

Vanderhoef was arrested that night, while Darius Whyte was questioned near the home, police said, but claimed to have no knowledge of the confrontation and was released. Hours later, early on Monday Nov. 26, Whyte was arrested after boarding a plane in San Jose, destined for Canada, according to police.

Vanderhoef and the victim’s boyfriend were hospitalized with critical stab wounds, while the woman’s injuries were described by police as moderate.

Vanderhoef is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, stalking, and burglary. Whyte is charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

The violence took place in the Monterey County community of Salinas, an area the county supervisor describes as tight-knit and still trying to make sense of what happened.

“It is bizarre. It’s pretty strange. I think the community is just shocked, I don’t think people really know what to think about this,’ said Glenn Church.

Church believes the violence in his community also serves as a warning about being careful online.

“You just never know who you’re talking to.”

Vanderhoef and Whyte were scheduled to make a court appearance Monday afternoon. Global Affairs Canada told CTV News it is aware of the detention of two Canadian citizens in the United States and is providing consular assistance.