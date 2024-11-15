Interest in moving to Canada soars amid fears about Donald Trump: immigration lawyer

Fears about the next Donald Trump administration have led to a surge in interest in immigrating to Canada from the United States, including from high-profile individuals such as celebrities, according to an immigration lawyer.

"The way things have played out, we're getting an inordinate number of questions about moving to Canada and how does one move to Canada," Evan Green, managing partner and specialist in citizenship and immigration law at Green and Spiegel in Toronto, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca this week.

When Joe Biden won the White House in 2020, Green said his immigration law firm didn't observe any notable increase in inquiries about Canada.

But Trump's victory this year has prompted more interest from Americans – about three times more than normal – Green said, although he couldn't provide specific figures.

"The fear that created is from the next (Trump) administration and what it's going to bring for sure."

Wealthy individuals

Although Law Society of Ontario guidelines prevent him from disclosing the identity of clients without their permission, Green says people have different reasons for wanting to immigrate to Canada from the U.S.

These include celebrities, as well as high-net-worth individuals who may have family who fled other countries before or around the Second World War, Green said.

"Often the line that I will receive is: 'My grandparents knew when it was time to go and they left. I'm feeling the same way. I need to have an exit strategy here,'" he said.

2SLGBTQ+ rights

He says he's also received many inquiries from 2SLGBTQ+ families.

"People have great concerns about their family and what rights their family are going to have with the new administration and if those rights are going to be taken away," Green said.

Transgender Americans fear the Trump administration will further marginalize them after an election that they say produced harmful rhetoric, including TV ads criticizing support for trans rights and pledges to impose restrictions on transgender students, The Associated Press reported.

Trump defended his vision of education, saying it would eliminate perceived “wokeness” and “left-wing indoctrination” in America’s schools, according to the U.S. news agency.

But the 2SLGBTQ+ community, or any Americans, won't likely be able to seek asylum in Canada.

"It's going to be extremely difficult for an American citizen to claim refugee status under the current situation, even in the LGBT situation," he said. "That's not something that I would ever advise a client to do. So they would probably just be seeking work."

Canadian connections and Trump's 'enemies'

Another category of individuals interested in moving to the Great White North is those who have a direct Canadian connection and want to apply for citizenship or permanent residency, Green said. They include someone who's married to a Canadian, has a Canadian common-law partner, or a Canadian parent or grandparent, he said.

As Trump threatened to go after "enemies," some individuals who feel they may be targeted because they offended the president-elect are also reaching out to Green's immigration law firm.

"We know in the past when he has targeted individuals, they have come under death threats and had a lot of issues, whether they be security or whatever the case may be, so people are quite concerned," Green said.

However, about eight in 10 Trump voters were concerned that electing Kamala Harris would bring the country closer to authoritarianism, according to an Associated Press report on Nov. 9. Both Harris and Trump supporters were equally concerned that their candidate’s views were too extreme, it reported.

Comparing 2016 to 2024

His law firm received similar inquiries during the 2016 election that shocked the world when Trump, then a newcomer in politics, won over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The difference is there are more inquiries today, which he chalks up to knowing Trump better after his first presidential term.

"It's much more, 'I know what's coming. I got to get out,'" Green said of the surge in interest this year amid fears of the Trump administration taking away people's rights, from trans issues and democracy to abortion access. "Whereas before it was like, 'OK, let's wait and see.' (Trump has) also been much more vocal in what he plans to do."

Compared to 2016, it's tougher to immigrate to Canada from the U.S. in some cases, though certain individuals like tech workers may find it easier through government programs, he added.

"You qualify on a points-based system and it's very difficult these days to qualify unless you spent a year working full time in Canada," Green said.

How do you move to Canada?

Since each individual's situation is different, Green advises people to research programs online or speak to an immigration expert before deciding whether to move to Canada.

"It is more difficult and you need to know your options," he said. "But it's worth investing time and money in learning what you need to do and to do it properly."