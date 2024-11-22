Canada issues travel warning after 6 people die from tainted alcohol in Laos

The Canadian government is warning travellers following the deaths of at least six people in the mass poisoning of foreign tourists in Laos after drinking tainted alcohol.

The government is advising Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution” while travelling in Laos as a result.

“In November 2024, several foreigners in Vang Vieng have been victims of suspected methanol-adulterated alcohol poisoning,” reads the travel warning.

The government advises travellers to:

be vigilant if you choose to drink alcohol;

avoid accepting free or extremely low-priced drinks;

only buy alcohol in sealed bottles and cans from reputable shops; and

seek medical assistance if you begin to feel sick.

An officer at Vang Vieng's Tourism Police office told The Associated Press on Friday that a “number of people” had been detained in the case but that no charges have yet been filed.

The death toll from the mass poisoning climbed to six on Friday when a second Australian teenager died in hospital. A British tourist, an American and two Danish travellers are among the dead.

Canadian tourists have long been warned about the occurrences of spiked drinks in Laos which have resulted the deaths of several travellers.

“Some food and drinks, such as “happy pizzas” and “special shakes,” may contain unspecified amounts of opium and other unknown substances. These items are sold in areas frequented by tourists, particularly in Vang Vieng,” reads the travel advisory. “While these items may be easily accessible, taking any amount of opiates can be dangerous. Foreigners, including Canadians, have died as a result of drug overdoses.”

With a file from the Associated Press