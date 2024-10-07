Are Disney World, Universal Resort and SeaWorld still open?

As Hurricane Milton makes its way towards Florida, the storm has forced Orlando's theme parks to adjust. Here's a look at what's happening with Universal Resort, SeaWorld and Walt Disney World.

Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld announce closure

Universal Resort is making operational changes ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival.

On Wednesday, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will remain open until 2 p.m. local time and stay closed on Thursday. Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on both days with Halloween Horror Nights cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. The hotels will remain operational.

The resort is anticipating a full reopening on Friday pending the outcome of the storm.

Similarly, SeaWorld Orlando issued a statement saying the park will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of reopening on Friday.

Walt Disney World announces park closures

Walt Disney World Resort announced Tuesday its theme parks and Disney Springs will be closed in phases beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. local time.

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings," Disney World wrote on its weather updates page.

Disney World also reported that its Resort Hotel will be closed Wednesday and will likely remain closed until Oct. 13. Meanwhile, all transportation and recreation will be shut down on Wednesday.

For guests with reservations who are reconsidering their stay due to the weather, the resort says it is waiving cancellation fees.

"If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area within seven days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney," according to the park's hurricane policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency last Saturday for 35 of the state's counties, including Orange County, which Disney World is located in.

This will be just the 12th time in the park's 53-year history that it will temporarily close, according to the fan-published Walt Disney World Magazine. Of the 11 previous closures, nine were due to hurricanes, most recently Ian in September 2022 and Nicole in November 2022. The park also closed following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and during the COVID-19 pandemic.