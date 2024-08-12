World

    • Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

    FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
    Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

    Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

    Aegean Airlines 

    The Greek airline cancelled all its flights to and from Beirut, Amman and Tel Aviv until Aug. 19.

    Air Algerie

    The Algerian airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

    airBaltic

    Latvia's airBaltic cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 18.

    Air India

    The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

    Air France-KLM

    Air France extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until Aug. 14, according to a statement on its website.

    Its Dutch arm KLM cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv from early in August until Oct. 26.

    Low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025.

    Delta AirLines 

    The U.S. carrier has extended a suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until Aug. 31.

    Easy Jet

    The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

    Finnair

    The Finnish airline continues to not use Iranian airspace to route its flights, it said in a statement on its website updated on Aug. 1. This may extend flight time to and from Doha.

    ITA Airways

    Italy's ITA Airways has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug. 15, it wrote on its official X account.

    Lufthansa

    The German airline has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and said it would suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and the Iraqi city of Erbil through Aug. 21.

    Swiss Air Lines, a part of Lufthansa Group, extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until Aug. 21, and will avoid airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq until then.

    Austrian Airlines, also a unit of Lufthansa, suspended all flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Teheran and Tel Aviv up to and including Aug. 21, according to a statement on its website.

    Ryanair

    Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 23.

    Singapore Airlines

    The airline stopped flying over Iranian airspace and is using alternative routes.

    United Airlines 

    The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. It had suspended daily service between Newark, New Jersey and Tel Aviv on July 31, citing security reasons.

    Vueling

    Spanish low-cost airline Vueling, owned by IAG, cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.

    Lebanese airspace alerts 

    Britain advised U.K. airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity."

    Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Tiago Brandao, Charlotte Bawol and Alejandra Rosales; Editing by Bernadette Baum, David Holmes and Milla Nissi

