Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline cancelled all its flights to and from Beirut, Amman and Tel Aviv until Aug. 19.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 18.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Air France-KLM

Air France extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until Aug. 14, according to a statement on its website.

Its Dutch arm KLM cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv from early in August until Oct. 26.

Low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025.

Delta AirLines

The U.S. carrier has extended a suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until Aug. 31.

Easy Jet

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

Finnair

The Finnish airline continues to not use Iranian airspace to route its flights, it said in a statement on its website updated on Aug. 1. This may extend flight time to and from Doha.

ITA Airways

Italy's ITA Airways has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug. 15, it wrote on its official X account.

Lufthansa

The German airline has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and said it would suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and the Iraqi city of Erbil through Aug. 21.

Swiss Air Lines, a part of Lufthansa Group, extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until Aug. 21, and will avoid airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq until then.

Austrian Airlines, also a unit of Lufthansa, suspended all flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Teheran and Tel Aviv up to and including Aug. 21, according to a statement on its website.

Ryanair

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 23.

Singapore Airlines

The airline stopped flying over Iranian airspace and is using alternative routes.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. It had suspended daily service between Newark, New Jersey and Tel Aviv on July 31, citing security reasons.

Vueling

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling, owned by IAG, cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.

Lebanese airspace alerts

Britain advised U.K. airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity."

Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Tiago Brandao, Charlotte Bawol and Alejandra Rosales; Editing by Bernadette Baum, David Holmes and Milla Nissi