Canadian-American Freddie Freeman makes World Series history

Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Wednesday's 7-6 win over the New York Yankees lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth World Series championship in franchise history and second in five seasons.
It set off massive celebrations on the field at Yankee Stadium and thousands of kilometres away in California.
"I think it's special, and this is what we try to do starting every spring training," said Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was named World Series MVP. "Winning a championship is the hardest thing to do."
During this postseason run, Freeman at times made it look easy. He set a new World Series record, becoming the first player to hit a home run in each of the first four games of a series. Going back to the 2021 World Series while playing with Atlanta, he established another record, going deep in six consecutive games.
Freeman also tied the fall classic record with 12 RBIs.
"That's what you dream about as a kid, doing that in the World Series," Freeman said. "Maybe in a few days and I will let it settle in, but right now I'm just ecstatic."
The 2024 season was also marked by personal adversity for Freeman and his family. He missed eight games to be at the bedside of his three-year-old son Maximus, who was hospitalized with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
"My three-year-old son is needing help to breathe, when five days earlier he was doing front flips," an emotional Freeman told reporters on Aug. 12.
An Orange County, Calif., native, Freeman was born to Canadian parents.
His father Frederick is from Windsor, Ont., and his mother Rosemary was from Peterborough, Ont.
When he was 10 years old, his mother died from skin cancer. As a tribute to his mom, Freeman holds dual citizenship and plays for Canada at international baseball events.
"She's got a front row seat up there, watching and eating popcorn and watching the game," Freeman told TSN in 2017. "She was a Canadian through and through and I'm going to be a Canadian through and through and I think she's going to be pretty proud."
"To see him with conviction wearing that Team Canada jersey and to see the reaction of his father, who knows it is a tribute to his mother who passed away from cancer, that's what makes it special," baseball analyst Rich Griffin said.
Griffin added it also gives Canadian baseball fans another reason to cheer for Freddie Freeman, who is a World Series champion for the second time in his career.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
The Dodgers' most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei, has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom.
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is slamming the province's plan to unilaterally remove bike lanes along some of the city's major streets, calling it 'arbitrary' while warning that it could ultimately make congestion worse.
In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Adam Oake, a Canadian with no prior military training, sold all of his Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia to buy a plane ticket.
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending additional bomber aircraft and Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region as an aircraft carrier and its warships are preparing to leave, U.S. officials said Friday.
A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of "Russian influence actors," U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
A gangland shootout set off a clash involving hundreds in the city of Poitiers overnight, leaving five people injured, French officials said on Friday, highlighting the challenges faced by the new government in tackling violent crime.
Donald Trump has made his opposition to transgender rights central to his closing argument before Election Day, using demeaning language and misrepresentations to paint an exceedingly narrow slice of the U.S. population as a threat to national identity.
Turkish prosecutors accuse 47 doctors, nurses and other medical workers of killing 10 newborns since last year through neglect or malpractice that aimed to defraud the country's medical system.
An aggressive Chinese hacking campaign is the most active state cyber threat to Canada, the country's signals intelligence agency said on Wednesday, in the latest warning about clandestine activity by Beijing.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
A measles outbreak has been declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
“No Other Land,” has been hailed as one of the year's most powerful documentaries, but it's stoked controversy, prompted death threats for its makers and — despite the acclaim — remains without an American distributor.
Mariah Carey is finally ready.
Rapper Young Thug is a free man after pleading guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.
Whichever candidate wins the U.S. president election next Tuesday, experts say investors will be relieved to shed some uncertainty over what kinds of policies to expect.
Air Canada on Friday raised its annual core profit forecast and announced share buybacks, as the country's largest carrier benefits from strong demand for international travel.
New changes are coming into effect that aim to protect bank customers in the event of a scam or address other bank-related issues.
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
Matthew Horsnell began falling asleep for no reason when he was in sixth grade.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a raucous on-field party on Friday.
Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to maintain her lead after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic.
The Dodgers' most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei, has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Overwhelmed RCMP officers had their hands full responding to one particularly unruly Halloween gathering in B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday – with an estimated 300 young people involved in the ruckus.
The City of Vancouver says the remaining seven residents of an encampment at a Downtown Eastside park have a week to pack up their belongings and leave, or they must remove their tents each day as the area returns to regular daytime use.
Police arrested two people in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation that resulted in a chase, which was captured on video.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
A Calgary councillor wants the city to protect drivers from tow truck companies that are "preying" on drivers on scene of car crashes.
A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission struggled to maintain the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway last winter and took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower their standards for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the season.
Ottawa paramedics say a child suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Viewmount Drive Friday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a fraudster asking for money over the phone while claiming to be affiliated with the police.
Public transit users in Montreal were faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro were shut down.
More than 150 cars have been stolen so far this year from the Fairview Pointe-Claire parking lot, making it by far the most popular location for thieves on the Island of Montreal.
The office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada was served with a legal notice on Friday by a Quebec civil rights group challenging the high court's steadfast refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
A fire early Friday morning spread from a house under construction to two neighbouring homes in Belgravia.
Nova Scotia's premier is apologizing after a court criticized his government for what it calls a flawed, discriminatory and unfair process that led to two women being rejected for coverage of out-of-province treatments.
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly shot another man with a shotgun during a dispute at a North End home last month.
Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a 'serious assault' in the city early Tuesday morning.
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
Three people have been transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Trussler Road in North Dumfries Township Friday afternoon.
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says its staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary have seized a significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items from the Prince Albert-based facility.
With the surging number of homeless encampments in Ontario cities, Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre has joined other big city mayors in asking the province to back them up when they try and prohibit encampments.
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Already sentenced to spend a life in prison for committing two London murders, William McDonald, 34, continued to add to his already lengthy criminal record while behind bars at Collins Bay Penitentiary.
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
Nine people have been certified as candidates to fill the vacant seat on Kincardine council, following the untimely passing of Doug Kennedy.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
One man has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 that caused traffic backups for hours on Thursday.
Michael L’Enfant, accused of violent sexual assaults, was granted bail on Friday with conditions, including to not have contact with females.
A Windsor man is on trial for attempting to join a terrorist organization known as the Atomwaffen Division (AWD).
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
As Remembrance Day draws near, commemorative decorative crosswalks to honour Canadian veterans and military members are being installed in several southwestern Ontario communities ahead of Nov. 11.
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an order to establish a buffer zone around one of the province's largest Sikh temples this Saturday in advance of expected confrontations between protesters and Indian consular officials.
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.