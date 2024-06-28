Sports

    • Argentina coach suspended for Copa America match against Peru for being repeatedly late

    Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Chicago. Argentina won 1-0. (Paul Beaty / AP Photo) Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Chicago. Argentina won 1-0. (Paul Beaty / AP Photo)
    Share
    MIAMI GARDENS, Florida -

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team's last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.

    Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

    Scaloni also can't attend the post-match news conference.

    Later, Chile coach Ricardo Gareca was also suspended for one match for the same reason. Chile plays Canada on Saturday in Orlando.

    Defending Copa America champion Argentina has already secured a berth in the knockout stages.

    Argentina assistant Walter Samuel said during Friday’s press conference that Scaloni “was a little bitter about the situation.”

    “We consider ourselves a correct coaching staff,” Samuel said. ”In these six years (on the job) we have almost never had this type of sanction. (It is) a little abnormal. He wanted to be with the team tomorrow.”

    Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at the right time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation.

    Canada's players publicly complained about Argentina's late return for the second half of their match on June 20.

    Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News