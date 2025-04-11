ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Pierre Poilievre talks housing, carbon tax and international students at ‘Canada First’ rally in Breslau, Ont.

By Heather Senoran and Sidra Jafri

Published

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s Canada First rally made a stop in Waterloo Region Thursday evening. CTV's Heather Senoran reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.