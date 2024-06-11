58 per cent of Canadians not following Stanley Cup final between Oilers and Panthers: survey

NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
The poll released by market research company Leger on Tuesday found that 58 per cent of Canadians are not paying close attention to the NHL final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
The poll surveyed 1,528 Canadians and 1,003 Americans between Friday and Sunday.
The study found that 35 per cent of Canadians won't be following the final at all, even though the Oilers could end a 31-year Stanley Cup drought for Canadian teams. The Montreal Canadiens are the last Canadian team to win the championship, winning their 24th Cup in 1993.
Twenty-four per cent of Canadians surveyed say they won't follow the best-of-seven series "very closely."
Twenty-two per cent say they would follow the best-of-seven "somewhat closely" and 19 per cent say they would follow "very closely."
Unsurprisingly, Albertans (58 per cent) are the most likely to be following the Oilers in the Stanley Cup final. Fifty-three per cent of respondents in the Atlantic provinces say they're following, while 42 per cent of those surveyed in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan are interested.
Quebec is the most disinterested, with 70 per cent saying they are not following the final round of the NHL's playoffs.
Men (50 per cent) are also more likely to follow the final than women (34 per cent).
The vast majority of Canadians are supporting the Oilers, with 83 per cent saying they are cheering for Edmonton. Ten per cent of Canadians surveyed are cheering for the Panthers and seven per cent said neither or they don't care.
Only a quarter of Americans (27 per cent) will be following the series, with 49 per cent of them cheering for Florida.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people died when the small military plane they were travelling in crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region in the north of the country, the president said Tuesday. Chilima was 51.
Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years.
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
Parks Canada says a rare white grizzly bear has died of injuries that happened when she was struck by a car on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, on the same day her cubs were killed in an earlier crash.
A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month, in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
The QEW has been shut down in both directions this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
Parks Canada says a rare white grizzly bear has died of injuries that happened when she was struck by a car on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, on the same day her cubs were killed in an earlier crash.
Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years.
Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month, in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops briefly violated the tense border earlier this week, South Korea's military said Tuesday, as the rivals are embroiled in Cold War-style campaigns like balloon launches and propaganda broadcasts.
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people died when the small military plane they were travelling in crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region in the north of the country, the president said Tuesday. Chilima was 51.
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Canada's former top judge is ending her term on a high-level Hong Kong court, saying she has faith in that institution while keeping mum on democratic backsliding in the city-state.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday that spotlighted an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
African elephants call each other and respond to individual names — something that few wild animals do, according to new research published Monday.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
Across the Chinese diaspora, racing in dragon boats has been a tradition reaching back thousands of years.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
New York filled a necessary need on offence by selecting Princeton and Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with the first pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League draft on Monday night.
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Parks Canada says a rare white grizzly bear has died of injuries that happened when she was struck by a car on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, on the same day her cubs were killed in an earlier crash.
The QEW has been shut down in both directions this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Toronto's stretch of cooler weather will soon come to an end as warmer temperatures return to the city this week.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
McGill University is once again trying to convince the protesters who set up a pro-Palestinian camp on its campus over a month and a half ago to pack up.
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton but that may end on a stormy note.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Eleven fires in Grande Prairie are being investigated as suspicious by authorities.
Incidents of violence in Nova Scotia schools have increased 60 per cent over the last seven years, up from 17,000 to 26,000 reported cases since 2017, according to Kim Adair, the province’s auditor general.
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday morning.
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
In the afterglow of a red-hot pandemic real estate boom, just how far will your dollar take you in our province’s cottage real estate market? Four real estate experts weigh in.
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London. Suspicious death investigation underway in west London
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded its first case of human Lyme disease this year, a Middlesex County adult.
RVH's Annual General Meeting sees new boardroom faces and new titles for some.
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
A warning to drivers, the City of Windsor is going to install 10 more red light cameras.
Chatham-Kent police say six people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Queens Line Monday night.
Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
It was an eye-opening moment for young Sudbury minds Monday night at Ramsey Lake as Algonquin Road Public School students released thousands of walleye they had been raising in class, into the wild.
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.