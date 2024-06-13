Ukraine, Middle East expected to loom large on Day 1 of G7 Summit
Two major geopolitical conflicts are expected to loom large today as leaders of the some of the world's largest economies meet in a seaside Italian town for the annual G7 summit.
"This has such enormous unlimited potential," said Aurel Braun, a political science professor at the University of Toronto. "This is a group of democracies, and there's that homogeneity that we agree on values, and that is crucial at the same time as we are facing a world of assault."
The three-day summit is being hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who has said the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas wars will be key priorities for summit participants. Meloni is fresh off a strong showing in the European Parliamentary elections that set her and the far-right Brothers of Italy as a potential bridge-maker in Europe.
"The G7 is still very relevant," said Paul Samson, the president of the Centre for International Governance Innovation. "They have some coherence that is rare out there right now."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick-start the summit by attending several working sessions including in two on Ukraine, one session on Africa, Climate Change and Development and one on the Middle East.
Trudeau will also hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy, who has been specially invited to participate in the G7.
"The G7 ought to have urgency and this is one of the things we will look for," said Braun.
Canadian government officials have said that in addition to talking about the two wars, Trudeau also intends to bring up artificial intelligence, misinformation and foreign interference, the energy transition and fight against climate change while in Italy.
Consensus on frozen Russian assets
Even before the G7 began, U.S. officials were trying to get European allies on board with a plan to turn frozen Russian assets into further support Ukraine.
"This could be a game changer, especially if it is done rapidly and Ukraine is able to use those funds both in order to keep its economy afloat to build the military industries of its own, and to be able to pay the troops to be able to better recruit and so on,” said Braun.
Western allies seized an estimated nearly $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets shortly after the invasion in February 2022, and it’s estimated those assets are generating billions of dollars in interest every year.
One proposal being pitched by the United States is to offer a $50 billion dollar loan to Ukraine, guaranteed by the future interest accrued on those frozen Russian assets.
"We will announce new steps to unlock the value of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine and to help them recover from the destruction that Mr. Putin's army has caused," White House spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday.
But most of that money is in the European Union where leaders are not all on side with the U.S. proposal. There is concern among some European allies about possible legal ramifications, and the potential impact on the Euro.
"There’s a huge debate around that and the G7 is divided," said Samson. "The idea of using $50 billion leveraged out of the total assets is possible, but that seems to me unlikely to get the final approval at this summit."
Canada, meanwhile, appears on side with the idea. Government officials speaking on background before the summit got underway told reporters this is something Canada thinks is "incredibly important," and a move government officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister, have been working "very hard at."
"Canada would be fully aligned with those that want to take the strongest line," said Samson.
These conversations will happen with Zelenskyy in the room, which experts say is a recognition that what is happening in Ukraine is not just a regional problem, but an attack on democratic values and global security.
Consensus on the Middle East
Canadian government officials have framed the G7 summit as an important moment to consider the impact of the crisis in Gaza and the broader questions of regional stability.
The European Union and G7 nations – the United States, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Germany – recently released a joint leaders' statement endorsing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The statement was issued in response to a comprehensive U.S. peace deal released by Biden on May 31 which calls for an immediate six-week ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza and an enduring end to the crisis.
Canada has already stated its strong support for the Biden peace plan.
"Canada has been calling for an immediate ceasefire, an urgent increase in unhindered humanitarian assistance, and the release of all hostages," Trudeau said in a post on social media platform X the day the plan was released.
"The proposal put forward by (Biden) is an opportunity to end the suffering and return to a path to peace. All parties must seize it."
Despite that joint statement, some experts are not optimistic that a consensus on a path forward can be achieved this week while in Italy.
"The situation is rather complex because now we have many countries in the world that are on one page and a smaller set of countries on a different page," said Dani Belo at the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs. "It becomes quite a challenge to also bring together and harmonize all of these different interests."
Experts point out that the world leaders have different opinions on a multitude of fronts involving the conflict from Ireland, Norway and Spain recently recognizing the State of Palestine, to the United States and France’s drastically different reactions to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to seek warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Hamas. France said it supports the ICC and its fight against impunity, while the United States called the international tribunal's attempts to prosecute Netanyahu "outrageous."
"We’re in this sort of very complicated situation where there are competing agendas and not many people are willing to actually arrive at a solution," said Errol Mendes, an international law professor at the University of Ottawa. "There has to be some out of the box thinking if there’s going to be progress."
Questions about how a ceasefire and ultimately peace can be achieved are likely to come up on Thursday when leaders meet for a working session focused on the Middle East. Speaking ahead of the summit, Canadian officials would not say what they hope to achieve out of this meeting.
What else to watch for?
Experts anticipate that domestic politics may play into this year’s G7 summit more than before, bringing a unique dynamic to the meeting. The leaders of France, Britain and the United States are all in the midst of election campaigns, with Canada's election scheduled to happen in less than a year and a half.
"Now we have the complication that some of them are now in danger of actually not being leaders anymore because of the pressing catastrophic results of the European elections," said Mendes.
In addition to the leaders of the G7 nations, Argentina, Brazil, India and Ukraine, among others, were invited to participate in the annual meeting.
The meeting in Italy marks the first time Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be together since the prime minister said credible intelligence linked the death of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar to the Indian government.
India has denied any involvement in the case.
Nijjar, who had long advocated for the creation of the Sikh country called Khalistan, was shot dead in June 2023 outside his Surrey, B.C. temple. Four Indian nationals have been accused of the activist’s murder and already appeared in court.
Canada-India relations were already frosty, but worsened after Canada linked New Delhi to the murder. The Canadian government paused trade talks with India a month before Trudeau publicly made the link.
Though the two have no meeting scheduled, they will be at the same summit, attending the same working sessions, dinners and luncheons.
Mendes believes Modi’s recent loss of his majority government could help warm up relations between the two leaders.
"Now he has to go into a coalition with people who are far less authoritarian than he is," he said. "Part of the reason those things happened with the assassination in Canada was the feeling that he has so much power in India and that India is becoming such a rising star that he can basically treat Canada the way China used to."
Trudeau will attend a Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland this weekend before returning to Canada.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
NEW Maps: Tracking air quality and wildfire outbreaks across Canada
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?
If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.
DND confirms Canadian Armed Forces tracking Russian warships near Cuba
The Department of National Defence confirmed the Canadian Armed Forces is tracking the Russian fleet of warships that reached Cuba on Wednesday.
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
NEW Ukraine, Middle East expected to loom large on Day 1 of G7 Summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Italy for the G7 Summit where the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to loom large on the opening day.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Canada
-
Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital
Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation consulting with members on binding arbitration, set to provide update Friday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has revealed it’s consulting with its members on the use of binding arbitration to reach a deal with the province.
-
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
-
Toronto police officer facing sex assault charge
A Toronto police officer is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an alleged incident going back more than a decade.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
World
-
Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons and tear gas ahead of key Senate vote
Argentine riot police unleashed water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw sticks, stones and Molotov cocktails outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.
-
U.S. says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas had proposed numerous changes, some unworkable, to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, but that mediators were determined to close the gaps.
-
Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in the Caribbean
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean that some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
-
3 deputies shot while responding to northern Illinois home, suspect also wounded, official says
Three sheriff’s deputies were shot Wednesday while responding to a northern Illinois home, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said.
-
U.S. House votes to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for withholding Biden audio
The U.S. House voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of U.S. Congress for refusing to turn over audio of U.S. President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case.
-
More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj
Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the Hajj later this week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW Ukraine, Middle East expected to loom large on Day 1 of G7 Summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Italy for the G7 Summit where the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to loom large on the opening day.
-
DND confirms Canadian Armed Forces tracking Russian warships near Cuba
The Department of National Defence confirmed the Canadian Armed Forces is tracking the Russian fleet of warships that reached Cuba on Wednesday.
-
Melanie Joly crafting 'Arctic foreign policy' amid regional tensions
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is readying an "Arctic foreign policy" aimed at preparing for a more tense time in international relations.
Health
-
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Denmark recalls 3 spicy instant noodle soup brands from South Korea used in online food challenges
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
-
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Sci-Tech
-
What happened to the likes? X is now hiding which posts you like from other users
Social media platform X is now hiding your likes. In an update posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this week, X's engineering team said it would be 'making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.'
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
How 3D-printed traps are tracking an invasive species in Ont.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
-
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
-
Francoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Francoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80.
Business
-
Bank of Canada needs to rebuild public trust after inflation: governor Tiff Macklem
Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.
-
B.C. sets minimum wage, other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
-
opinion
opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?
If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.
Lifestyle
-
Ottawa Bylaw tells Orleans family to rehome their backyard chickens
Ottawa Bylaw has told an Orléans family to find a new home for their backyard chickens.
-
Honey, I shrunk the house: N.S. crafter makes miniature versions of abandoned buildings
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
-
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Sports
-
Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to compete in Netflix competition
Netflix announced a new hot dog-eating competition that will feature Joey Chestnut and his 'fiercest rival,' Takeru Kobayashi.
-
Washington Capitals reach an agreement to buy CapFriendly site with NHL salary information
The Washington Capitals reached a deal to buy CapFriendly, a popular site that has long been a source of NHL salary information and will soon no longer be available to other teams or fans.
-
Canadian Elite Basketball League celebrates all-female referee crew at Ottawa game
It was an historic moment for women in sports as a trio of Canadian women made up the first-ever all-women referee crew for Tuesday night's Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game in Ottawa.
Autos
-
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
-
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
-
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Local Spotlight
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Climate change especially concerning for homeless in Vancouver, report says
When it’s hot out – it can be uncomfortable for all of us – but the situation can be especially dangerous for people living on the street.
-
Increasing number of Canadians hold negative view on immigration, poll finds
With Canadians continuing to face a housing crisis and high living costs, a new survey has found a growing number of residents view immigration as having a negative affect on the country.
Toronto
-
Toronto-area cop who hit OPP officer with car while drunk handed temporary demotion
A Durham police officer will face a one-year demotion after he was convicted of impaired driving in an incident in which he hit another officer with his vehicle.
-
500 units, 7 spots: Revisit visitor parking rules, Toronto councillors urge
In the Parkway Forest pocket of North York, a row of well-kept three-storey townhomes is slated to be demolished, making room for a higher-density residential tower.
-
Some eastbound lanes of Highway 401 closed at Leslie after fuel spill
A fuel spill has shut down lanes on a busy stretch of Highway 401 running through Toronto.
Calgary
-
Calgary's water woes due to feeder main rupture highlight national issue, experts say
A week after a major feeder line ruptured in Montgomery, forcing Calgary into water restrictions, city crews are working to replace the damaged pipe. The incident has highlighted concerns about aging infrastructure across Canada.
-
Multi-alarm fire breaks out in Woodbine
A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa hiring consultants to study how nearby developments could affect Central Experimental Farm
The City of Ottawa will be hiring consultants to study how building up developments near the Central Experimental Farm could affect the farmlands.
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
-
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Ethics complaint filed against judge who challenged constitutionality of Quebec language law
A rights group is accusing a Quebec judge of politicizing the courts and is calling for an ethics investigation after he challenged the constitutionality of the province's language law that requires immediate French translations of English-language judgments.
-
Radio personality Paul Arcand to host his last show Friday
Known as the 'king of the airwaves,' radio personality Paul Arcand is set to step away from his wildly popular morning show on Montreal's 98.5 FM.
Edmonton
-
Outbursts, fire alarms cause disruptions during day 3 of dangerous offender hearing
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
-
Oilers say speed, winning puck battles will be key in Game 3 against Panthers
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and the usual members of his team's top forward line on Wednesday all preached the need for speed and controlling the puck as they seek their first victory of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Danielle Smith wants 'energy war room' more closely aligned with premier's office
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the decision to shuffle the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) – commonly known as the province’s energy war room – into the department of Intergovernmental Relations will help tighten its focus and help its goals.
Atlantic
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
-
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
-
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation consulting with members on binding arbitration, set to provide update Friday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has revealed it’s consulting with its members on the use of binding arbitration to reach a deal with the province.
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
Norfolk resident defrauded of $9.1K by scammer possibly using AI technology
Police say fraudsters may now be using AI technology to mimic loved ones.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Sudbury's iconic "William Ramsey' to stay ashore this summer
The iconic “William Ramsey’ tour boat is not going to be able to launch this summer into the waters of Ramsey Lake. It’s owner says they looked at all sorts of options but with the floating dock out of commission at Science North this year, it just wasn’t feasible.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
London
-
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
-
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
Barrie
-
OPP kick-off lifejacket safety patrols
Expect lifejacket checks across OPP-patrolled waters this summer.
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
-
B.C. woman says jam-making, pink car named Dolly helped her overcome adversity
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.
Kelowna
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Sault paramedics rally in front of social services office
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.