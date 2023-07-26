Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles.
In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Here are some of the big changes:
- Anita Anand becomes Treasury Board president
- Bill Blair becomes defence minister
- Dominic LeBlanc becomes public safety, democratic institutions, and intergovernmental affairs minister
- Sean Fraser becomes minister of housing, infrastructure and communities
- Pablo Rodriguez becomes transport minister and maintains the Quebec lieutenant role
- Pascale St-Onge becomes heritage minister
- Jean-Yves Duclos becomes minister of public services and procurement
- Mark Holland becomes minister of health
- Jonathan Wilkinson becomes minister of energy and maintains natural resources
- Harjit Sajjan becomes King's Privy Council president
- Carla Qualtrough becomes minister of sport and physical activity
- Marc Miller becomes minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship
- Ahmed Hussen becomes minister of international development
- Seamus O’Regan maintains minister of labour role, but adds in responsibility for seniors
- Kamal Khera becomes minister of diversity, inclusion, and persons with disabilities
- Randy Boissonnault becomes minister of employment, workforce development, and official languages
- Karina Gould becomes leader of the government in the House of Commons
Trudeau has also announced that when Gould takes parental leave this winter, given she's expecting her second child, Chief Government Whip Steven MacKinnon will take over as House leader until she returns, and current deputy whip Ruby Sahota will fill in for MacKinnon.
Seven ministers are out of cabinet: Omar Alghabra, Joyce Murray, Helena Jaczek, Carolyn Bennett, Marco Mendicino, David Lametti, and Mona Fortier.
These departures have paved the way for the prime minister to promote several backbench Liberal MPs from key battleground ridings in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.
The seven rookie MPs who have clinched cabinet posts are:
- Scarborough-Rouge Park, Ont. MP Gary Anandasangaree, first elected in 2015 becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations
- Parkdale-High Park, Ont. MP Arif Virani, first elected in 2015 becomes minister of justice and attorney general
- Burnaby North-Seymour, B.C. MP Terry Beech, first elected in 2015 becomes minister of citizens; services, a new title
- Hochelaga, Que. MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada, first elected in 2019 becomes minister of tourism and is responsible for the Quebec economic development agency
- York Centre, Ont. MP Ya'ara Saks, first elected in a 2020 byelection becomes minister of mental health and addictions
- Kanata-Carleton, Ont. MP Jenna Sudds, first elected in 2021 becomes minister of families, children and social development
- Mississauga-Streetsville, Ont. MP Rechie Valdez, first elected in 2021 becomes minister of small business
Eight ministers are holding on to their current jobs:
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
- Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne
- Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly
- Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault
- Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu
- Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien
- Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, who also oversees Prairie economic development
- Minister Filomena Tassi who is responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
Trudeau arrived oversee the major federal political event of the summer, calling it “a great day.” Similarly, as Liberals arrived to a spray of television cameras and political reporters, few said much about what awaited them inside, though a few indicated that it was a good morning and were looking forward to their new roles.
Trudeau's entire top tier has been invited to attend the ceremony at the governor general's residence, regardless of if they're on the move or not. The shuffle is likely to also trigger machinery of government changes such as changes to certain ministers’ titles or portfolio responsibilities, as well as a considerable staffing shakeup.
A senior government source told CTV News that Trudeau and his inner circle have looked at this shuffle as "fortifying" the prime minister's economic team around issues such as housing affordability and the clean energy transition, to present a clear contrast to their main Conservative opponents when it comes to how they view and communicate on these issues.
It's also been widely discussed that elevating high-performers into key posts today may help the Liberals, after eight years in power, present a refreshed face to make the case to the Canadian public that they're re-electable.
While four outgoing ministers have announced they aren't running again, Fortier and Lametti have yet to speak about their plans after being booted from cabinet.
In a statement posted to social media Wednesday morning, Mendicino—who was at the centre of shuffle chatter over his handling of hot files—said it had been "an honour" to serve as a minister in the immigration and public safety portfolios for nearly four years, and said he plans to stick around as the Liberal MP for Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.
"Those who know me well know that politics is in my blood… I have every intention of continuing to serve for the remainder of this mandate, and into the next election," Mendicino said.
"To my cabinet and caucus colleagues, it remains a privilege to work with you. The seating arrangements may move around in the House of Commons from time to time, but we are family and committed to the same cause."
Wednesday's changes have not changed the size of the cabinet, with 38 members—19 men and 19 women— in the gender-balanced cabinet, not counting the prime minister.
This shakeup is the first major change since the Liberals' 2021 election win, and the prime minister is hoping with these changes to lock in the team he will lead into the next election, currently slated for 2025.
The prime minister will speak to media following the shuffle, at 12:15 p.m. EDT and lead a 4 p.m. EDT cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon with the new roster, in West Block.
Then, it'll be on the new and reassigned ministers to get down to work on the refocused promises Trudeau mandates them to prioritize, and prepare for the September return of Parliament.
This is a breaking news update, more to come…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
BREAKING | Canada rallies to defeat Ireland and boost its chances of advancing at World Cup
Canada survived an early Katie McCabe wonder goal Wednesday, climbing out of a deep hole to defeat Ireland 2-1 and boost its hopes of advancing at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
BREAKING | Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a 'big flirt' who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a 'clumsy pass.'
Construction crane catches fire in New York City and hits building as it crashes to street
A construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
As more employees head back to the office, have you changed your commute? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to US$910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$910 million after Tuesday night's drawing produced no big winners, extending a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.
Canada
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
As more employees head back to the office, have you changed your commute? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Calls to insurance companies ramp up after basements flood in historic N.S. rainfall
Homeowners affected by historic rainfall and flooding in Nova Scotia are gutting their basements and waiting to hear back from insurance adjusters to plan out their next steps.
-
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
-
'He held on to me for his dear life': N.S. woman thanks firefighter for heroic flash flood rescue
A Nova Scotia woman is thanking the firefighter who rescued her during the weekend's flash floods.
World
-
Mega Millions jackpot rises to US$910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$910 million after Tuesday night's drawing produced no big winners, extending a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.
-
Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day walkout in August
Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain's state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few, if any, signs of resolution, their union said Wednesday.
-
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land, nearly one-fifth of which is now under Russian control.
-
Biden's son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he's expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter arrived Wednesday at a federal court where he is expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that's likely to spare him time behind bars.
-
Vatican prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for cardinal, confiscation of $460M from 10 people
The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros ($460 million) to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade.
-
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
Sci-Tech
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
-
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
Entertainment
-
Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment
During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Kristen Bell talked about why she and her husband allow Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, to drink non-alcoholic beers.
-
Mick Jagger celebrates his 80th birthday
The Rolling Stones frontman is celebrating his 80th birthday Wednesday.
-
That's so Raven! Raven-Symone says she's psychic
We really should have seen this one coming.
Business
-
Loblaw Companies reports profit of $508 million in second quarter
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported a profit available to common shareholders of $508 million for its second quarter, an increase of 31.3 per cent from the same period last year.
-
Stellantis profits soar 37 per cent in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise
U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year, driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe.
-
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Lifestyle
-
As more employees head back to the office, have you changed your commute? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed
Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters.
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada rallies to defeat Ireland and boost its chances of advancing at World Cup
Canada survived an early Katie McCabe wonder goal Wednesday, climbing out of a deep hole to defeat Ireland 2-1 and boost its hopes of advancing at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
-
Olympic president invokes John Lennon's memory as Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Games
The president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday formally invited the world's nations but not Russia or its military ally Belarus to gather in one year in Paris for the Olympics -- launching the final countdown to the 2024 Games against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
-
Australia's Injury toll grows as Fowler and Luik join Kerr on the sidelines at the Women's World Cup
Two players are concussed in separate accidents two days before Australia's second Women's World Cup game.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
Stellantis profits soar 37 per cent in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise
U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year, driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe.