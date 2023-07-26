Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle

In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

