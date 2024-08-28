Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
A man facing a series of terror charges in connection to an allegedly thwarted plot to launch an attack in Toronto with his son, first arrived in Canada in 2018 and only secured citizenship a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
The minister shared these key dates and details in testimony before a House of Commons committee probing Canada's immigration and security screening processes in connection to the case.
On July 28, the RCMP arrested Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, in Richmond Hill, Ont. – foiling their allegedly "advanced" plans for a "serious, violent attack" in Canada's most populous city.
In the hearing – prompted by MPs' concerns about how the elder Eldidi secured citizenship given his alleged predating ISIS ties – LeBlanc said the father arrived in Canada via Pearson Airport in February 2018 and made an asylum claim in June of that year. He then became a Canadian citizen in May 2024.
The son first entered Canada in 2020 and also made an asylum claim. He was granted refugee status in 2022.
The minister also revealed that it was only in June that CSIS became aware of the potential threat allegedly posed by these individuals.
The minister said he was directly informed of the national intelligence forces' ongoing close surveillance of the two men in a briefing with top RCMP officials, four days before charges were laid.
With questions swirling around the timeline and circumstances of how the suspects in the alleged foiled terror plot came to Canada, parliamentarians scheduled hearings to press top security, intelligence, immigration and border officials about what they knew, and when.
At the outset of his testimony, LeBlanc submitted a chronology of key immigration-related dates to the committee, forming the basis of many MPs questions.
A related internal public safety and immigration review of the individuals' is ongoing, LeBlanc said. That inquiry is aimed at understanding what information was available at the time decisions were made surrounding their citizenship status.
"Once we obtain this understanding, we will move rapidly to make the necessary changes to our systems so as to strengthen them," LeBlanc said.
Agreeing that it was important for the government to inquire about how these individuals ended up in Canada in the first place, the minister noted that while security screening is the first, it is not the only defence against threats to Canada. He cited the layers of immigration risk-based assessments conducted in cases where an applicants file requires further investigating, as one example.
This is done through "a variety of techniques and methodologies," that rely on international partners, and ultimately LeBlanc said "decisions are made based on information available at the time of the person's entry."
In his opening remarks, LeBlanc commended the work of federal intelligence and law enforcement partners in thwarting the alleged attack, calling this case an example of how the government's counterterrorism efforts continuously detect and prevent threats.
Among the other senior officials testifying Wednesday are LeBlanc's deputy minister Shawn Tupper, interim CSIS Director Vanessa Lloyd, executive vice president of the Canada Border Services Agency Ted Gallivan and deputy RCMP Commissioner Bryan Larkin.
Hearings will continue into the afternoon, with additional testimony scheduled from the deputy minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Harpreet S. Kochhar, as well as additional immigration, CBSA, and RCMP officials.
Father, son face nine charges
At the time of announcing charges, the RCMP said its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) became aware of the alleged threat in early July, and moved in to arrest the men the night after they allegedly acquired an axe and a machete. A raid of the men's Scarborough, Ont., home occurred the same evening of their arrest.
Police have laid a total of nine charges in the case, including conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a terrorist group.
Most of the charges stem from alleged activities undertaken in Canada. But, the father was also charged with committing an aggravated assault outside the country in June 2015 for the benefit of the Islamic State. It has been reported that this charge stems from a video depicting him allegedly taking part in ISIS violence overseas.
According to officials, as far as they are aware, the video in question was not available to the officials who screened the father in 2018 and 2021 and that it was only made available "more recently," but work is ongoing to assess whether it could have been obtained earlier.
The pair are currently incarcerated, and the charges against them have not been proven in court.
MPs say Canadians deserve answers
MPs on the committee unanimously agreed earlier this month to strike the special study into the case, stating that concerned Canadians deserve answers about the father's citizenship given his alleged predating ISIS ties.
Parliamentarians said they also want assurances that potential security screening shortcomings with Canada's permanent resident and citizenship application processes are addressed.
Heading into the hearings, parliamentarians were keen to learn when the Eldidis came to this country, under what immigration streams, and whether the government was aware of any other individuals with alleged terrorist ties who are living in this country.
These questions, MPs said, given parliamentary privilege protections and the fact that the Eldidis are not charged with immigration fraud, were fair game without impeding on the current criminal proceedings.
Kicking off the meeting, Liberal MP and committee chair Ron McKinnon made a point of noting there is a publication ban on the case and as a result, information surrounding the bail conditions, and related evidence or materials that may be relied on in those proceedings, could not be disclosed.
While MPs from all parties agreed these hearings needed to happen, there has been some political pre-positioning from both government and opposition MPs about what the study may uncover.
The Liberals have made efforts to suggest the hearings could shed light on the consequences of nearly decade-old Conservative cuts, while the Tories say the case is just the latest example of how Canada has become less safe under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The committee has also called for Immigration Minister Marc Miller, former public safety minister and current U.K. High Commissioner Ralph Goodale and other senior agency officials to appear.
After MPs struck the study, Miller told reporters he was looking into revoking the elder Eldidi's citizenship.
The federal government has the power to revoke citizenship if a person is found to have misrepresented themselves in the process of obtaining it.
In the documents presented Wednesday, the federal immigration department indicated it is monitoring the progress of the criminal investigation and court proceedings, and would take "appropriate corresponding action," under the Citizenship Act, as necessary.
This is a developing story, check back for updates...
