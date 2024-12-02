Pandemic business loan program lacked 'value for money': auditor general
The auditor general says the small business loan program the federal government rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't managed in a cost-effective way.
Auditor general Karen Hogan says the Canada Emergency Business Account program wasn't managed with "due regard for value for money."
The program lent 898,000 small businesses $49.1 billion to help cover expenses such as rent and payroll during the pandemic.
The report estimates $3.5 billion of that went to recipients that were ineligible.
The auditor general says Export Development Canada, which was responsible for the program, acted quickly to get the loans out.
But the report says the Crown corporation relied on sole-source contracts and a single vendor without strong checks and balances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alleged gang member driving from U.S. arrested at Canadian border after making wrong turn
An alleged gang member coming from the United States was arrested at the Canadian border after reportedly making a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge border crossing.
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
'Bedlam': Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast
As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions. Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York
A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.
Canada lists Ansarallah, known as the Houthis, a terrorist entity
The Canadian government has listed the Yemeni militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist group in an effort to 'fight terrorism globally.'
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
Canada
-
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
Canada Post says it's waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered a new framework for negotiations over the weekend.
-
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
-
Alleged gang member driving from U.S. arrested at Canadian border after making wrong turn
An alleged gang member coming from the United States was arrested at the Canadian border after reportedly making a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge border crossing.
-
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
World
-
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
-
Romanian constitutional court validates first round of presidential race after vote recount
A top Romanian court validated the first round of a presidential race in which a far-right outsider emerged as the frontrunner, after growing popularity on TikTok.
-
Democrats frustrated over Biden's pardon for son Hunter amid political attacks, White house says
Already reeling from their November defeats, Democrats now are grappling with U.S. President Joe Biden’s pardoning of his son for federal crimes after the party spent years slamming Donald Trump as a threat to democracy who disregarded the law.
-
Police in Georgia move again to disperse protests over the suspension of EU talks
Police in Georgia's capital again moved to disperse thousands of demonstrators on Monday after over 200 people were detained during four previous nights of protests against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.
-
Australian police arrest 13 people and seize a record 2.3 tons of cocaine from a fishing boat
Australian police seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 people in raids after the suspects' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, authorities said Monday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with FDA denial of flavored vape products
The U.S. Supreme Court examined on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refusal to let two e-cigarette companies sell flavored vape products that regulators consider a health risk to youths, while the lawyer for the businesses suggested President-elect Donald Trump could steer a different course.
Politics
-
Pandemic business loan program lacked 'value for money': auditor general
The auditor general says the small business loan program the federal government rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't managed in a cost-effective way.
-
Conservatives opt against their own non-confidence motion, so privilege debate continues
The latest attempt to bring down the minority Liberal government has stalled after the Conservatives blocked their own non-confidence motion from going ahead.
-
Canada lists Ansarallah, known as the Houthis, a terrorist entity
The Canadian government has listed the Yemeni militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist group in an effort to 'fight terrorism globally.'
Health
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with FDA denial of flavored vape products
The U.S. Supreme Court examined on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refusal to let two e-cigarette companies sell flavored vape products that regulators consider a health risk to youths, while the lawyer for the businesses suggested President-elect Donald Trump could steer a different course.
-
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
Sci-Tech
-
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
Entertainment
-
Margot Robbie thought she'd 'go to jail' for slapping Leonardo DiCaprio during 'Wolf of Wall Street' audition
Margot Robbie made a creative decision to slap Leonardo DiCaprio in her 'Wolf of Wall Street' audition instead of kissing him, according to the 'Barbie' star.
-
'Who's the Boss' star Danny Pintauro hospitalized after scooter accident
'Who’s the Boss?' star Danny Pintauro is sharing that he underwent emergency surgery after he was injured in an accident while riding on a scooter.
-
Taylor Swift fans warned of fake ticket scams ahead of Vancouver concerts
The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning Taylor Swift fans of scams ahead of the superstar's Vancouver concerts, highlighting one case in which a social media profile was allegedly hacked and used to sell fake tickets.
Business
-
Today is Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year
Today is Cyber Monday, expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year.
-
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
-
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster tenders resignation after 7 years
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster is stepping down. Verster tendered his resignation on Monday, as he accepts a new role starting on Dec. 16.
Lifestyle
-
This is the Oxford University Press word of the year
Many of us have felt it, and now it's official: 'brain rot' is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year.
-
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
-
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
Sports
-
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
-
A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York
A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.
-
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
Autos
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Local Spotlight
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Vancouver
-
Stolen North Vancouver firefighter uniforms returned, investigation ongoing
Several firefighter uniforms have been returned to the police after they were stolen from a dry cleaners in North Vancouver.
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Taylor Swift fans warned of fake ticket scams ahead of Vancouver concerts
The Better Business Bureau in British Columbia is warning Taylor Swift fans of scams ahead of the superstar's Vancouver concerts, highlighting one case in which a social media profile was allegedly hacked and used to sell fake tickets.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster tenders resignation after 7 years
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster is stepping down. Verster tendered his resignation on Monday, as he accepts a new role starting on Dec. 16.
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Calgary
-
Alberta reannounces plans to reduce the number of photo radar sites in the province
Alberta reannounced plans to reduce photo radar sites in the province on Monday.
-
City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road
Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved murders of 2024
Roughly half of the homicides in Calgary this year remain unsolved.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates.
Montreal
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party could be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
Quebec must review domestic violence training, says Liberal MNA
In the midst of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Liberal MNA Brigitte B. Garceau reiterated that the battle is far from won and called on the Legault government to do more, particularly in the area of training.
-
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
Edmonton
-
School bus hit in multi-vehicle crash after vehicle runs red light: EPS
A school bus full of children was hit in west Edmonton during the morning rush hour on Monday.
-
Mark Kilam confirmed Edmonton Elks' new head coach
Alberta native Mark Kilam was announced Monday as the Edmonton Elks' 25th head coach.
-
'Passion in her heart': Grade 11 student organizes non-profit donation for students and families in need
A student from Ross Sheppard High School brought a non-profit charity initiative to life at her high school on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Service planned on Dec. 11 for homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Dec. 11 by a support agency for a homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S., last week.
-
'Bedlam': Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Winnipeg
-
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
-
Northwestern Ontario town fined $10K for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
Pilot-in-training veers off runway at Manitoba airport
A pilot-in-training veered off the runway at Red Sucker Lake Airport on Saturday.
Regina
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.
-
Shannon's Pub bringing a piece of Ireland to Regina this December
In the middle of Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood, Shannon's Pub is hoping to bring a little taste of Ireland to Saskatchewan this holiday season.
Kitchener
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
'Ally to the North': Ontario launches U.S. ad campaign amid Trump's tariff threat
Ontario is launching a U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an 'ally to the North' ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.
-
Two Guelph Storm players, former Kitchener Ranger and player from Baden chosen for National Junior Hockey Selection Camp
A couple of Guelph Storm players, a former Kitchener Ranger and a player from Baden will get a shot at a spot on Canada’s national junior hockey team.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
'The best start': Saskatoon begins 2025 budget talks with proposed cut to property taxes
In an unusual twist, the latest City of Saskatoon budget deliberations began with positive financial news.
-
Saskatoon's Midtown projects sales increase, more stores to open in 2025
While the Christmas shopping season still has a few weeks to go, Saskatchewan’s largest shopping mall is projecting an increase in sales this year, and more stores opening in 2025.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ontario town fined $10K for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
One injured in Energy Court encampment fire Sunday in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening in Sudbury when propane canisters exploded after someone tried to light a cigarette in an encampment in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury district residents celebrate $1M Encore win
A group of four people from Lively in Greater Sudbury and McKerrow won $1 million in the Oct. 25 Lotto Max draw.
London
-
'Snow streamer' moves across the region with snow squall warning still in effect
A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario with more snow on the way.
-
Man guilty of one count in pride festival confrontations sentenced in London, Ont.
Richard Sillers, the man charged in connection with a clash during a Pride festival in old south London in July of 2022, was sentenced today to two years probation.
-
Arrest and charges after suspicious fire on Wortley Road
At the time of the fire, it was reported that two people who rent apartments in the building escaped without injury and were being helped by the Red Cross.
Barrie
-
$90K remote response vehicle helps stranded motorists during storm
As Muskoka was hammered with significant snowfall over the weekend, making it difficult for typical emergency services to navigate the roads, local paramedics utilized their new $90,000 remote response vehicle to attend emergency calls, especially with dozens of motorists stranded.
-
Highway 11 NB reopens after snowstorm blasted the region, stranding motorists
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents have been faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall.
-
4 arrested in cocaine bust during R.I.D.E. spot check: OPP
Five people were arrested in a single vehicle at a R.I.D.E. check.
Windsor
-
'We don’t give up on people': Windsor mobile soup kitchen moving indoors
A mobile soup kitchen in downtown Windsor is moving indoors.
-
51-year-old woman faces impaired driving charge after veering into traffic: WPS
Windsor police charged a 51-year-old woman with impaired driving after she allegedly veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in east Windsor.
-
Crash investigation leads to impaired driving charges
Elgin OPP officers have charged a Chatham driver following a collision investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C.
Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.