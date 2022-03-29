OTTAWA -- A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.

The emissions reduction plan tabled in the House of Commons today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault forecasts that electricity emissions will be almost zero by the end of the decade but it will take longer to see real progress from the transportation sector.

The plan is a legislated requirement under the net-zero emissions law the government passed last year.

It uses economic and emissions modelling to gauge the most affordable and feasible projects when it comes to Canada's target to cut emissions by 2030 to no more than 60 per cent of what they were in 2005.

Oil and gas accounts for more than one-quarter of Canada's total emissions, and the sector's carbon footprint has grown 20 per cent since 2005.

Transportation, which accounts for 25 per cent of current emissions, has grown by 16 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022