No talks with Bloc about bringing government down: NDP House leader
NDP House Leader Peter Julian says the Bloc Québécois has not initiated conversations with his party to potentially bring down the minority Trudeau government, as Leader Yves-François Blanchet has threatened.
"As House leaders, we're reaching out to all the parties every day, but I think there's a difference between what they might be saying publicly and what they're actually doing privately," Julian told CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, when asked whether the Bloc has already started those talks.
Following the vote on a non-binding Bloc motion this week, Blanchet said he would start those discussions with the other opposition parties "as rapidly as next week" if the Liberals don't capitulate to his ultimatum. The motion passed, but most Liberal MPs voted against it.
Blanchet's line in the sand is seeing both Bills C-319 and C-282 — intended to boost Old Age Security (OAS) and protect supply management in future trade talks, respectively — become law by Oct. 29, or his party will start negotiating with the Conservatives and NDP to topple the government.
But so far, Julian said, they haven't been approached by the Bloc.
It's been a month since the NDP ended its longstanding supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals, destabilizing the dynamics in the House of Commons. While the Bloc seized on the opportunity to issue an ultimatum deadline that Blanchet says is immovable, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has maintained his party will make voting choices on a case-by-case basis.
When asked whether there are any specific policies or promises on which the NDP wants to see the Liberals acquiesce in order to maintain support on matters of confidence, Julian said his party was already able to "force" the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, before the supply-and-confidence agreement was even signed. He cited pandemic-era supports for small business, seniors and people with disabilities, as examples.
"Those were all very clear, tangible results of the NDP proceeding vote by vote," Julian said.
He also pointed to the NDP's recent polling boost as a sign Canadians appreciate the work his party is doing, and that its message is resonating with voters.
New numbers from Abacus Data this week show that outside of Quebec, the NDP has surpassed the Liberals in voter intention. And data numbers from Nanos Research have the Liberals and NDP statistically tied for the first time since 2015. Both polling firms have the Conservatives more than 20 points ahead of the Liberals and NDP nationwide.
But when pressed on the NDP fundraising and cash-on-hand numbers compared to the Liberals and the Conservatives, and whether comparatively underwhelming coffers could be a factor in his party wanting to avoid an election before the new year, Julian said "fortunately" there are spending limits in place during an election period, so it's a "level playing field."
"And the NDP will be very competitive with the other two parties and the next election campaign," he insisted.
Julian added, when asked, that the NDP is ready for an election "at any time."
"My signs are ready to go at any time, and in a minority Parliament, that's what all members of Parliament should be thinking," he said.
With files from CTV News National Correspondent Rachel Aiello
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
