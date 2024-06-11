May has 'no worries' about traitors in Parliament after reading intelligence committee report

Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May says she has “no worries” about the potential of traitors sitting in the House of Commons, after having read the full unredacted report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference.

“I’m relieved,” May said, adding the report includes “no list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada.”

“I am very comfortable sitting with my colleagues,” she told reporters Tuesday.

A stunning report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), released last week, stated that soon after being elected, some MPs began "wittingly assisting" foreign state actors, accepting benefits from other countries "knowingly or through willful blindness," and responding to direction from foreign officials to "improperly influence" parliamentary affairs to the advantage of a foreign state.

China and India are named as the top perpetrators.

Reaction to the report was pronounced, with the Conservatives calling on the federal government to release the names of those officials who may have done so.

The Liberals, meanwhile, accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of opting out of receiving additional security clearance to read the unredacted report as a way of politicizing the issue.

The Bloc Quebeçois and the NDP have also said the names should be released.

“I have been asked many times, in slightly different ways, how it feels to sit in Parliament, knowing that there are potential traitors among us,” May said. “Having read the full unredacted (NSICOP) report for myself, I can say I have no worries about anyone in the House of Commons.”

May’s comments come ahead of a vote in the House of Commons — set for Tuesday afternoon — on a motion by Bloc Quebeçois MP René Villemure to expand the scope of the Foreign Interference Commission to look at the NSICOP report and investigate parliamentarians who may have helped foreign states meddle in Canadian affairs.

“There's a fascination with political intrigue,” May said, after having read the full classified report. “We can't help ourselves.”

“I'm just begging my colleagues, particularly the leaders of the other parties, not to let this descend into a witch hunt, imagining that there's a list of MPs in the report that someone should disclose,” she added. “There is no list of MPs.”

May said after having read the report herself, she plans to vote against the Bloc motion, explaining that she thinks “it's throwing a hot potato in the wrong soup pot” by deferring the issue to Commission head, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue.

May told reporters on Tuesday that while there is “no list” of MPs who have wittingly participated in foreign interference, there are “fewer than a handful” of named MPs in the report who may have unintentionally done so.

But, she also said, page 26 of the report details a “worrying case” for a former MP “sharing privileged information with a foreign operative.”

That person, May said, should be “fully investigated and prosecuted,” and she believes they should be publicly named. They are not named in the unredacted report, but the involved country is, she said.

The Green leader also said that despite her relief there are no current MPs actively participating in foreign interference, serious concerns about foreign meddling in Canada persist.

“I would like to suggest to all colleagues in Parliament, particularly leaders of the other parties, that we refocus our public statements and parliamentary debates on what steps need to be taken to better protect our democracy,” she said. “It is clear some foreign governments see Canada as a pretty vulnerable, soft target.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has not yet read the classified report, said on Monday he will support the Bloc motion, and that if any member of his caucus is named, they will face consequences.

The Liberals also plan to support the Bloc motion, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a social media post on Monday.

May, in her address, thanked NSICOP members for their work on the report, saying they have to “working in the shadows,” and she is “in awe of their work.”

“Unfortunately, that important work has been eclipsed by a totally understandable media firestorm, which in my view is overblown,” she said.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Foreign Interference Commission spokesperson Michael Tansey said “the Commission will await the outcome of the vote on the Bloc Quebecois motion that was debated in the House of Commons today before determining whether to comment on it.”

With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha and CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello