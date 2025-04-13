ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘You don’t know my dad’: Daughter of late Conservative MP running for the Liberals

By The Canadian Press

Published

Federal Liberal party candidate Priti Obhrai-Martin, whose father was former Conservative Party MP Deepak Obhrai, is pictured at her campaign office in Calgary, Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.